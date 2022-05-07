The Horse & Hound Badminton Daily Podcast day four: Cross-country review | Riders’ thoughts on the day | Final day preview





In the fourth episode of The Horse & Hound Badminton Daily Podcast, supported by Baileys Performance Balancer, H&H’s Gemma Redrup is joined by fellow H&H colleagues Pippa Roome, Martha Terry and Lucy Elder to discuss all the action from day four of Badminton Horse Trials, presented by Mars Equestrian, which was cross-country day. We talk about everything from the action on cross-country day and hear from some top riders on what they thought of their rounds, plus our review of the day’s action, plus we discuss how we think the leaderboard will look after the final showjumping phase tomorrow. We hope you’ll enjoy listening.

The H&H team at Badminton kick off their chat by discussing the action from cross-country day.

“She really did have to ride and was held on course for a period due to another problem” – Pippa Roome on the cross-country leader’s round

The team then highlight some of those not in the top few after the cross-country phase that impressed.

“He was 58th after the dressage, but after Tokyo people said he was on the best cross-country horse in the world and he said it was up to him not to mess it up and today they looked absolutely class” – Martha Terry on one combination who impressed, but who aren’t in the top five following the cross-country

We then discuss our thoughts on the cross-country course as a whole and how it rode.

“I think it was a good course and the faults were well-spread and the horses that went well grew in confidence, but I think there were too many horse falls” – Pippa Roome on how she felt the course rode

The team then share some of their predictions ahead of the final day of competition, which concludes tomorrow (8 May).

“Laura has a 4.7 penalty buffer and he’s a pretty good jumper” – Gemma Redrup on her thoughts ahead of tomorrow and the potential final leaderboard

