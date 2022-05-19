The Horse & Hound Podcast 103: Laura Collett on winning Badminton | Royal Windsor review | Life as a vet | News round-up





In our 103rd weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, supported by NAF Five Star Superflex, H&H’s Pippa Roome talks to newly crowned Badminton winner Laura Collett. She talks us through her incredible week at the five-star event. The H&H team then take a look back at Royal Windsor Horse Show and the H&H news team discuss recommendations for the 2024 Olympics, plus research into spinal injuries. Finally, we’ll hear from two vets; Rick Farr from Farr & Pursey Equine and the Royal Veterinary College’s Andy Fiske-Jackson. They give us a light-hearted look into what life is like for a vet. We hope you’ll enjoy listening.

“Even if you’ve had an average round at Badminton, it’s still incredibly special, so to cross it knowing you’re in the lead – I can’t even explain it” – Laura Collett on what it is like to cross the Badminton cross-country finish line

The H&H team then take a look back at Royal Windsor Horse Show.

“Having The Queen there made it extra special” – H&H’s Jennifer Donald on the Royal Windsor Horse Show

The H&H news team discuss recommendations for the 2024 Olympics, plus research into spinal injuries

“This report was made by a study group from one of the houses of the French government – they say they made it after some incidents at the Tokyo Olympics” – H&H’s senior editor Eleanor Jones on proposed recommendations for the 2024 Olympics.

Finally, we’ll hear from two vets; Rick Farr from Farr & Pursey Equine and the Royal Veterinary College’s Andy Fiske-Jackson. They give us a light-hearted look into what life is like for a vet.

“Your phone is the bane of your life sometimes – you’re in a super-deep sleep and then unfortunately the person on the other end of the phone is in the middle of a field and gives you their entire life history and the history of the horse, sometimes without saying their name, within about 15 seconds” – Rick Farr

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 103

