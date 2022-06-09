The Horse & Hound Podcast 106: Ros Canter | Vets and the dangers of needles | News round-up





In our 106th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, currently supported by Equipe and their UK distributor Zebra, H&H’s Pippa Roome talks to top British event rider Ros Canter. She talks about Lordships Graffalo, the 10-year-old horse on which she recently finished second at Badminton and more. Pippa then catches up with the H&H team to discuss a new cash injection for eventing, gene editing and the fit of horses’ bits. Finally, we’ll hear from two vets; Rick Farr from Farr & Pursey Equine and the Royal Veterinary College’s Andy Fiske-Jackson. They discuss the dangers of needles in veterinary life. We hope you’ll enjoy listening.

Episode 106 of The Horse & Hound Podcast, our popular audio service available every Thursday morning for our H&H digital subscribers and currently supported by Equipe and their UK distributor Zebra,, is now live.

Each episode is available for all H&H fans to listen to via your favourite podcast app 24hrs after its early release to our H&H digital subscribers. Search for “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your preferred podcast app and click subscribe to be notified about each new episode. This will allow more listeners to make The Horse & Hound Podcast an essential part of their week on Friday morning.

In our 106th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, currently supported by Equipe and their UK distributor Zebra, H&H’s Pippa Roome talks to top British event rider Ros Canter. She talks about Lordships Graffalo, the 10-year-old horse on which she recently finished second at Badminton, and more

“He’s got some slightly odd character traits, but when it comes to competition, he settles to the job and absolutely loves it” – Ros Canter and her star young five-star horse

Pippa then catches up with the H&H team to discuss a new cash injection for eventing, gene editing and the fit of horses’ bits.

“It’s amazing and massive news – the aim is to identify and develop human and equine talent” – H&H’s news editor Eleanor Jones on a new cash injection to British Eventing.

Finally, we’ll hear from two vets; Rick Farr from Farr & Pursey Equine and the Royal Veterinary College’s Andy Fiske-Jackson. They give us an insight into some of the dangers of veterinary life.

“My heart was pounding out of my chest, genuinely thinking that’s it, it’s over, I’m done” – Rick Farr

We would love to hear your feedback on all our podcasts, so please do send your thoughts to pippa.roome@futurenet.com

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 106

.

.

Listen now to other recent episodes of The Horse & Hound Podcast…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.