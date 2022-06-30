The Horse & Hound Podcast 109: Cob finder Val Sheehan | Hickstead Derby | A vet’s life | News update





In our 109th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, H&H’s Alex Robinson talks to expert show cob finder Val Sheehan about how he got started in showing, what makes a great cob, his special horses and where he finds the superstars. H&H’s Jennifer Donald and Eleanor Jones look back at Hickstead Derby highlights, then our regular host Pippa Roome catches up with the H&H news team on the general public’s perception of horse sport and more issues arising from Brexit that are affecting the horseworld. Finally, vet Rick Farr from Farr & Pursey Equine concludes our vet’s life mini series with some more quirky tales. We hope you’ll enjoy listening.

“Real quality cobs are so hard to find… forget going to the fairs in Ireland because there’ll be 50 people there looking for the same thing…” – Val Sheehan

H&H’s Jennifer Donald is joined by H&H’s Hickstead reporter Eleanor Jones to chat about the return of the iconic Hickstead Derby.

“Wasn’t it brilliant! The first one for three years and it was standing room only. A fab day and a fab meeting” – H&H’s Eleanor Jones

Podcast host Pippa Roome catches up with H&H’s news team to talk about the general public’s perception of horse sport and more issues arising from Brexit that are currently affecting the horseworld.

“The survey found 40% only supported continued involvement of horses in sport if their welfare was improved… and 20% don’t support the continued involvement of horses in sport under any circumstances” – H&H’s news editor Eleanor Jones on the recent research into the general public’s perception of horse sport.

Finally, equine vet Rick Farr from Farr & Pursey Equine brings to a close our mini series on a vet’s life covering the importance of power naps and a funny story when he found himself flushing out a cow’s abdomen with a hose pipe…

“You do take pride in your work, but your heart sinks when your patient does something completely and utterly unexpected…” – Rick Farr, B.Sc (Hons), B.V.Sc, MRCVS

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 109

