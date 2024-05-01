Royal Windsor, the Rolex Grand Slam, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Revving up for Royal Windsor

The Royal Windsor Horse Show kicks off today (1 May) with the international four-star dressage grand prix, plus young dressage horse classes. The rest of the week will see a packed schedule of top-class showjumping, showing, driving, dressage and endurance competitions. Ahead of the show we’ve caught up with Royal Windsor first-timer Madieson Blakesley, a 21-year-old showjumper who will be contesting the Defender under-25 jumping class on Sunday with a “project horse” who has exceeded all expectations for a family who “do everything on a shoestring”.

Read Madieson and Javelin IV’s story

2. Going for Grand Slam glory

Oliver Townend has twice before won two legs of the Rolex Grand Slam of Eventing before missing out on the big-money bonus for anyone who can win Burghley, Kentucky and Badminton Horse Trials in succession, so will it be third time lucky for the world number one this year? He is pinning his hopes on just one ride at Badminton, the brilliant Ballaghmor Class, who has three previous five-star wins on his record. According to the Equiratings Prediction Centre, the pair are second favourites to take the win behind Ros Canter and Izilot DHI.

Read more about the Rolex Grand Slam

3. Olympic hopefuls in action

Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin have been busy competing on two horses at Hagen CDI, Germany (24–28 April) as they get their campaigns for Olympic selection under way. Charlotte and Imhotep (Everdale x Vivaldi) won the grand prix (77.47%) and the special (79.06%) in the CDI4*, while Carl and Fame were third in the grand prix (74.47%) and the special (75.8%) – just behind German combination Frederic Wandres and Bluetooth OLD. In the CDI3*, Charlotte won the grand prix (74.84%) and the grand prix special (74.17%) aboard the 10-year-old rising star Alive And Kicking (All At Once x Fürst Piccolo), while Carl was second in both classes with the popular reigning national champion En Vogue (Jazz x Contango).

Read Carl and Charlotte’s thoughts on their rides

You may also be interested in:

To ensure you keep up to date with all the breaking news and the best of the action throughout Royal Windsor Horse Show, with no limits on how much you can read, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website from £1 a week in the UK. Sign up now. And don’t miss our bumper Royal Windsor Horse Show magazine report in the issue of Horse & Hound dated 9 May.