Badminton and Burghley winner embracing new career with 13-year-old rider





Vanir Kamira, the superstar mare who won Badminton and Burghley with Piggy March, is embracing a second career in dressage.

Trevor Dickens’ 19-year-old “Tilly” and Trevor’s 13-year-old granddaughter are among the combinations long listed for the children on horses at the dressage youth European Championships, in St Margarethen, Austria (16-21 July). The other combinations are Ella-Grace Dovey with Hannah Dovey’s Flaviano, and Evie Head with Rob and Nicola Lickley’s Gracia.

Tilly enjoyed a stellar five-star career with Piggy, winning Badminton in 2019 and Burghley in 2022. The pair were fourth at Badminton in 2022, second at Burghley in 2017 and 2019 and fifth in 2018, and third at the Bicton Horse Trials one-off five-star in 2021.

Piggy announced Tilly’s retirement from five-star eventing in March last year, stating that she was “still in great form and enjoying her work as much as ever”, but that they wanted to retire her from five-star level “when she was at the top of her game”.

A retirement ceremony was held for Tilly at Burghley in September, and soon after Annabelle started riding her. The pair made their winning British Dressage debut together in October, and have continued to build a flourishing partnership.

“They won the children on horses team test at Vale View in January, and then she was invited to the CDI at Addington in March. And now they’ve been long listed for the Europeans,” Trevor told H&H.

“It’s quite remarkable really. Tilly just goes on and on and on. It’s another career for her. She looks so well, you’d look at her and think she should be doing Badminton again.”

Tilly is no stranger to shining down the centre line, having posted a career best five-star dressage score at her final Burghley. Annabelle, who recently enjoyed two podium spots at the Petplan Winter Area Festivals Championships with her pony Armada Dyffryncothi and Trevor’s eventer Caroline’s Air KM, trains with Jade Clark three times a week.

“Annabelle has such a belief in Tilly,” said Trevor. “She hacks her out on her own, and always has done. The reputation of Tilly – she’s a right diva isn’t she – but she lets Annabelle ride her, which is lovely.”

Trevor said Annabelle has always had an affinity with Tilly.

“She’s adored her all her life,” he said. “When Tilly was doing the five-stars we’d be there all week and Annabelle would spend most of it in the stable with her telling her what a good girl she’s got to be.

“They’ve always had a bond. She’s a special horse, and I don’t think we’ll ever see another one like her.”

Annabelle and Vanir Kamira have another couple of competitions planned ahead of the final team announcements being made in due course.

