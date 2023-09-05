



The wonderful five-star mare Vanir Kamira, who was piloted by Piggy March to both her Badminton and Burghley victories, was officially retired at this year’s Defender Burghley Horse Trials.

Vanir Kamira, an 18-year-old mare, known at home as Tilly and owned by Trevor Dickens, was retired in a ceremony prior to the top-20 showjumping at Burghley on Sunday afternoon (3 September).

Piggy rode Tilly, accompanied on the ground by her long-term groom Amy Phillips, into the main arena to rapturous applause from the crowd, who were then treated to one final lap of honour from the mare, who clocked a whopping 2,032 British Eventing points during her illustrious career.

“A special moment today with Vanir Kamira retiring from competition at her favourite event – Burghley,” Piggy said on social media. “She felt like she really enjoyed herself and was so relaxed in all the atmosphere, which was fantastic.

“She has been such a superstar for me and I’m so proud of everything we’ve achieved together. I really wanted her to finish whilst she was still at the top of her game and delighted she retires sound, fit and well and still loving her job.

“Thank you everyone for your appreciation and thank you Tilly for all the amazing days you has given us all. One in a million.”

Tilly has recently featured on Piggy’s social media providing Piggy’s son Max a lead on his new pony Muddy Puddles over some fences at home and out hacking.

Vanir Kamira was bred in Ireland by Kathryn Jackson, by Camiro De Haar Z. She started her career with Piggy, before spending four years with Izzy Taylor and Paul Tapner, and then returning to Piggy in 2017.

As well as their two wins at five-star, the pair finished fourth at Badminton last year and have landed second place twice at Burghley (2017 and 2019) as well as fifth in 2018. They were also third at the one-off five-star at Bicton Horse Trials in 2021. Piggy announced the mare’s initial retirement from top level competition earlier this year.

