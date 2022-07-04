{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Top British rider has four horses listed in 2022 showjumping World Championship entries

Becky Murray Becky Murray

    • The showjumping World Championships British entries have been announced.

    British Equestrian and the British Showjumping selectors have revealed the 14 horse and rider combinations from which the squad of four, plus one reserve combination, travelling to Herning, Denmark (6-14 August), will be drawn.

    In alphabetical order by surname, the combinations are:

    Scott Brash with 13-year-old gelding Hello Jefferson
    Owner: Lady Pauline Harris and Lady Pauline Kirkham
    Breeder: Bernard Mols (BEL)
    Breeding: by Cooper Van De Heffink, out of a mare by Irco Mena

    Harry Charles with 11-year-old mare Aralyn Blue
    Owner: Ann Thompson
    Breeder: Franjo Udovc (SLO)
    Breeding: by Chacco-Blue, out of a mare by Ludwig AS

    Harry Charles with 12-year-old Casquo Blue
    Owner: Stall Zet
    Breeder: Gestuet Lewitz (GER)
    Breeding: by Chacco-Blue, out of a mare by Carthago Z

    Harry Charles with 13-year-old gelding Romeo 88
    Owner: Harry and Ann Thompson
    Breeder: Picobello Horses (BEL)
    Breeding: By Contact Van De Heffinck, out of a mare by Orlando

    Harry Charles with 12-year-old mare Stardust
    Owner: Pembroke Holdings and Stall Zet
    Breeder: Gestüt Lewitz (GER)
    Breeding: By Chacco-Blue, out of a mare by Con Air

    Jodie Hall McAteer with 13-year-old gelding Salt’n Peppa
    Owner: Mandy Hall
    Breeder: Breeder: Heinrich Zettel GER)
    Breeding: By Stolzenberg, out of a mare by Escudo

    Amy Inglis with 14-year-old mare Wishes
    Owner: Amy’s mother Claire Inglis
    Breeder: Claire Inglis (GBR)
    Breeding: By Guidam, out of a mare by Wellington

    Ben Maher with 12-year-old gelding Explosion W
    Owner: Ben, Charlotte Rossetter and Pamela Wright
    Breeder: W Wijnen (NED)
    Breeding: By Chacco-Blue, out of a mare by Baloubet du Rouet

    Ben Maher with 12-year-old stallion Faltic HB
    Owner: Oakingham Stud
    Breeder: H A Brinkman (NED)
    Breeding: By Baltic VDL, out of a mare by Concorde

    Matthew Sampson with 12-year-old gelding Fabrice DN
    Owner: Luis Alejandro Plascencia O
    Breeder: D Noordhuis (NED)
    Breeding: By Gelha’s VDL Emilion, out of a mare by Baloubet Du Rouet

    Joe Stockdale with 10-year-old mare Equine America Cacharel
    Owner: Joy Cocklin and Joe’s mother Laura Stockdale
    Breeder: Bohm Helmut (GER)
    Breeding: By Cachas, out of a mare by Quinar

    Ellen Whitaker with 10-year-old mare Equine America Spacecake
    Owner: Tilly Shaw
    Breeder: Gestüt Lewitz (GER)
    Breeding: By Stakkatol, out of a mare by Kannan

    Jack Whitaker with 13-year-old stallion Equine America Valmy De La Lande
    Owner: Michael Whitaker
    Breeder: Jérome Leconte (FRA)
    Breeding: By My Lord Carthago, out of a mare by Starter

    John Whitaker with 14-year-old gelding Equine America Unick De Francport
    Owner: John and his wife Clare Whitaker
    Breeder: Laurent Baillet (FRA)
    Breeding: By Zandor, out of a mare by Helios de la Cour II

    The names of the grooms for each horse will be included in the final squad announcement.

    You might also be interested in:

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.

    You may like...