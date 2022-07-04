Top British rider has four horses listed in 2022 showjumping World Championship entries

The showjumping World Championships British entries have been announced.
British Equestrian and the British Showjumping selectors have revealed the 14 horse and rider combinations from which the squad of four, plus one reserve combination, travelling to Herning, Denmark (6-14 August), will be drawn.
In alphabetical order by surname, the combinations are:
Scott Brash with 13-year-old gelding Hello Jefferson
Owner: Lady Pauline Harris and Lady Pauline Kirkham
Breeder: Bernard Mols (BEL)
Breeding: by Cooper Van De Heffink, out of a mare by Irco Mena
Harry Charles with 11-year-old mare Aralyn Blue
Owner: Ann Thompson
Breeder: Franjo Udovc (SLO)
Breeding: by Chacco-Blue, out of a mare by Ludwig AS
Harry Charles with 12-year-old Casquo Blue
Owner: Stall Zet
Breeder: Gestuet Lewitz (GER)
Breeding: by Chacco-Blue, out of a mare by Carthago Z
Harry Charles with 13-year-old gelding Romeo 88
Owner: Harry and Ann Thompson
Breeder: Picobello Horses (BEL)
Breeding: By Contact Van De Heffinck, out of a mare by Orlando
Harry Charles with 12-year-old mare Stardust
Owner: Pembroke Holdings and Stall Zet
Breeder: Gestüt Lewitz (GER)
Breeding: By Chacco-Blue, out of a mare by Con Air
Jodie Hall McAteer with 13-year-old gelding Salt’n Peppa
Owner: Mandy Hall
Breeder: Breeder: Heinrich Zettel GER)
Breeding: By Stolzenberg, out of a mare by Escudo
Amy Inglis with 14-year-old mare Wishes
Owner: Amy’s mother Claire Inglis
Breeder: Claire Inglis (GBR)
Breeding: By Guidam, out of a mare by Wellington
Ben Maher with 12-year-old gelding Explosion W
Owner: Ben, Charlotte Rossetter and Pamela Wright
Breeder: W Wijnen (NED)
Breeding: By Chacco-Blue, out of a mare by Baloubet du Rouet
Ben Maher with 12-year-old stallion Faltic HB
Owner: Oakingham Stud
Breeder: H A Brinkman (NED)
Breeding: By Baltic VDL, out of a mare by Concorde
Matthew Sampson with 12-year-old gelding Fabrice DN
Owner: Luis Alejandro Plascencia O
Breeder: D Noordhuis (NED)
Breeding: By Gelha’s VDL Emilion, out of a mare by Baloubet Du Rouet
Joe Stockdale with 10-year-old mare Equine America Cacharel
Owner: Joy Cocklin and Joe’s mother Laura Stockdale
Breeder: Bohm Helmut (GER)
Breeding: By Cachas, out of a mare by Quinar
Ellen Whitaker with 10-year-old mare Equine America Spacecake
Owner: Tilly Shaw
Breeder: Gestüt Lewitz (GER)
Breeding: By Stakkatol, out of a mare by Kannan
Jack Whitaker with 13-year-old stallion Equine America Valmy De La Lande
Owner: Michael Whitaker
Breeder: Jérome Leconte (FRA)
Breeding: By My Lord Carthago, out of a mare by Starter
John Whitaker with 14-year-old gelding Equine America Unick De Francport
Owner: John and his wife Clare Whitaker
Breeder: Laurent Baillet (FRA)
Breeding: By Zandor, out of a mare by Helios de la Cour II
The names of the grooms for each horse will be included in the final squad announcement.
