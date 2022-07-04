Top British rider has four horses listed in 2022 showjumping World Championship entries





The showjumping World Championships British entries have been announced.

British Equestrian and the British Showjumping selectors have revealed the 14 horse and rider combinations from which the squad of four, plus one reserve combination, travelling to Herning, Denmark (6-14 August), will be drawn.

In alphabetical order by surname, the combinations are:

Scott Brash with 13-year-old gelding Hello Jefferson

Owner: Lady Pauline Harris and Lady Pauline Kirkham

Breeder: Bernard Mols (BEL)

Breeding: by Cooper Van De Heffink, out of a mare by Irco Mena

Harry Charles with 11-year-old mare Aralyn Blue

Owner: Ann Thompson

Breeder: Franjo Udovc (SLO)

Breeding: by Chacco-Blue, out of a mare by Ludwig AS

Harry Charles with 12-year-old Casquo Blue

Owner: Stall Zet

Breeder: Gestuet Lewitz (GER)

Breeding: by Chacco-Blue, out of a mare by Carthago Z

Harry Charles with 13-year-old gelding Romeo 88

Owner: Harry and Ann Thompson

Breeder: Picobello Horses (BEL)

Breeding: By Contact Van De Heffinck, out of a mare by Orlando

Harry Charles with 12-year-old mare Stardust

Owner: Pembroke Holdings and Stall Zet

Breeder: Gestüt Lewitz (GER)

Breeding: By Chacco-Blue, out of a mare by Con Air

Jodie Hall McAteer with 13-year-old gelding Salt’n Peppa

Owner: Mandy Hall

Breeder: Breeder: Heinrich Zettel GER)

Breeding: By Stolzenberg, out of a mare by Escudo

Amy Inglis with 14-year-old mare Wishes

Owner: Amy’s mother Claire Inglis

Breeder: Claire Inglis (GBR)

Breeding: By Guidam, out of a mare by Wellington

Ben Maher with 12-year-old gelding Explosion W

Owner: Ben, Charlotte Rossetter and Pamela Wright

Breeder: W Wijnen (NED)

Breeding: By Chacco-Blue, out of a mare by Baloubet du Rouet

Ben Maher with 12-year-old stallion Faltic HB

Owner: Oakingham Stud

Breeder: H A Brinkman (NED)

Breeding: By Baltic VDL, out of a mare by Concorde

Matthew Sampson with 12-year-old gelding Fabrice DN

Owner: Luis Alejandro Plascencia O

Breeder: D Noordhuis (NED)

Breeding: By Gelha’s VDL Emilion, out of a mare by Baloubet Du Rouet

Joe Stockdale with 10-year-old mare Equine America Cacharel

Owner: Joy Cocklin and Joe’s mother Laura Stockdale

Breeder: Bohm Helmut (GER)

Breeding: By Cachas, out of a mare by Quinar

Ellen Whitaker with 10-year-old mare Equine America Spacecake

Owner: Tilly Shaw

Breeder: Gestüt Lewitz (GER)

Breeding: By Stakkatol, out of a mare by Kannan

Jack Whitaker with 13-year-old stallion Equine America Valmy De La Lande

Owner: Michael Whitaker

Breeder: Jérome Leconte (FRA)

Breeding: By My Lord Carthago, out of a mare by Starter

John Whitaker with 14-year-old gelding Equine America Unick De Francport

Owner: John and his wife Clare Whitaker

Breeder: Laurent Baillet (FRA)

Breeding: By Zandor, out of a mare by Helios de la Cour II

The names of the grooms for each horse will be included in the final squad announcement.

