World-class British entries announced for 2022 eventing World Championships





The eventing World Championships nominated entries (14-18 September) have been announced.

British Equestrian and the British Eventing selectors have confirmed the 15 horse and rider combinations from which the squad travelling to Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy, will be drawn.

In alphabetical order, the combinations are:

Sarah Bullimore with her own, the Kew Jumping Syndicate and Brett Bullimore’s Corouet

Ros Canter with her own and Caroline Moore’s Allstar B, Michele Saul’s Lordships Graffalo and Kate James and Annie Mackin’s Pencos Crown Jewel

Kirsty Chabert with John Johnston and Carole Somers’ Classic IV

Laura Collett with her own Karen Bartlett and Keith Scott’s London 52

William Fox- Pitt with his own and Jennifer Dowling’s Little Fire

Pippa Funnell with her own and Marek Sebestak’s Majas Hope

Yasmin Ingham with Janette Chinn and Sue Davies’ Banzai Du Loir

Kitty King with Diana Bown, Sally Eyre, Samantha Wilson and Sally Lloyd-Baker’s Vendredi Biats

Piggy March with Trevor Dickens’ Vanir Kamira

Tom McEwen with Fred and Penny Barker, Jane Coppell and Alison McEwen’s Toledo de Kerser

Izzy Taylor with her own and Mark Sartori’s Monkeying Around

Oliver Townend with Karyn Shuter, Angela Hislop and Val Ryan’s Ballaghmor Class and Paul and Diana Ridgeon’s Swallow Springs

As part of the Eventing World Championships entries, the following 10 reserve combinations have also been selected, listed in alphabetical order:

Kirsty Chabert with her own and the Daisy Chain’s Opposition Loire

Laura Collett with Diana Chappell, Gillian Morris-Adams, Alison and Michael Smedley and Carolyn Taylor’s Dacapo

David Doel with Gillian Jonas’ Galileo Nieuwmoed

William Fox- Pitt with the Oratorio Syndicate’s Oratorio

Pippa Funnell with S. H. E. Eventing AB’s Maybach

Tom Jackson with Patricia Davenport, Milly Simmie and Sarah Webb’s Capels Hollow Drift

Richard Jones with his own, Sandra Martin and Dinah Saunders’ Alfies Clover

Selina Milnes with William and Angela Rucker’s Iron

Tom McEwen with Fred and Penny Barker’s Bob Chaplin and Vicky Bates and David Myers’ CHF Cooliser

The names of the grooms for each horse have not been confirmed, but will be included in the final squad announcement.

