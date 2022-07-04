{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
British entries revealed for 2022 dressage World Championships

    • The British entries for the dressage World Championships have been announced.

    British Equestrian and the British Dressage selectors have revealed the eight horse and rider combinations on the list of nominated entries, from which the team of four that will compete in Herning, Denmark (5-14 August) will be chosen.

    In alphabetical order by surname, the combinations are:

    Richard Davison with 16-year-old gelding Bubblingh
    Owner: Richard Davison and Gwendolyn Sontheim
    Breeder: Richard Davison (GBR)
    Breeding: by Lingh, out of Ballaseyr Royale/Matajo by Picandt

    Charlotte Dujardin with nine-year-old gelding Imhotep
    Owner: Carl Hester and Coral Ingham
    Breeder: Tineke Huizing (NED)
    Breeding: by Everdale, out of Della D’Ottie, by Vivaldi

    Lottie Fry with 13-year-old stallion Everdale
    Owner: Van Olst Horses
    Breeder: Piet Kluytmans (NED)
    Breeding: by Lord Leatherdale, out of Aliska K, by Negro

    Lottie Fry with 11-year-old stallion Glamourdale
    Owner: Van Olst Horses
    Breeder: Joop Rodenburg (NED)
    Breeding: by Lord Leatherdale, out of Thuja, by Negro

    Gareth Hughes with 16-year-old mare Classic Briolinca
    Owner: Gareth Hughes, his wife Rebecca and daughter Ruby, and Julia Hornig
    Breeder: Febr van der Steen (NED)
    Breeding: by Trento B, out of Trolinca, by Royal Dance

    Gareth Hughes with 12-year-old gelding Sintano Van Hof Olympia
    Owner: Gareth Hughes and Judy Firmston-Williams
    Breeder: Iris and Henk Poettgens (NED)
    Breeding: by Sandro Hit, out of P.Siltana Van Hof Olympia, by Silvano

    Susan Pape with 13-year-old stallion Harmony’s Eclectisch
    Owner: Susan Pape and Harmony Amateur Sports Foundation
    Breeder: Fam Andeweg (NED)
    Breeding: by Zenon, out of Tiranja, by Olivi

    Laura Tomlinson with 12-year-old gelding Fallatijn
    Owner: Laura Tomlinson and her mother Ursula Bechtolsheimer
    Breeder: J.G. Damen (NED)
    Breeding: by Vivaldi, out of Utraginia Van Kairos, by Cabochon

    As part of the dressage World Championships British entries, two reserve combinations have also been named as follows (in alphabetical order):

    Lara Butler with 17-year-old gelding Kristjan
    Owner: Laura Tomlinson and her mother Ursula Bechtolsheimer
    Breeder: Ursula Bechtolsheimer (GBR)
    Breeding: by Polarion, out of Kardinale, by Napoleon Quatre

    Lottie Fry with 14-year-old gelding Dark Legend
    Owner: Lottie Fry and Van Olst Horses
    Breeder: Fam Nobus de Potter (NED)
    Breeding: by Zucchero, out of Zoe, by Tango

    The names of the grooms for each horse will be included in the final squad announcement.

    One notable omission from the list of British nominated entries is Carl Hester, who will be absent from a British championship team for the first time since 2008. Carl lacks a fit, qualified ride following an injury sustained by his Tokyo Olympic horse En Vogue earlier this year, and a lack of qualification opportunities with other rides.

