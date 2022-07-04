British entries revealed for 2022 dressage World Championships





The British entries for the dressage World Championships have been announced.

British Equestrian and the British Dressage selectors have revealed the eight horse and rider combinations on the list of nominated entries, from which the team of four that will compete in Herning, Denmark (5-14 August) will be chosen.

In alphabetical order by surname, the combinations are:

Richard Davison with 16-year-old gelding Bubblingh

Owner: Richard Davison and Gwendolyn Sontheim

Breeder: Richard Davison (GBR)

Breeding: by Lingh, out of Ballaseyr Royale/Matajo by Picandt

Charlotte Dujardin with nine-year-old gelding Imhotep

Owner: Carl Hester and Coral Ingham

Breeder: Tineke Huizing (NED)

Breeding: by Everdale, out of Della D’Ottie, by Vivaldi

Lottie Fry with 13-year-old stallion Everdale

Owner: Van Olst Horses

Breeder: Piet Kluytmans (NED)

Breeding: by Lord Leatherdale, out of Aliska K, by Negro

Lottie Fry with 11-year-old stallion Glamourdale

Owner: Van Olst Horses

Breeder: Joop Rodenburg (NED)

Breeding: by Lord Leatherdale, out of Thuja, by Negro

Gareth Hughes with 16-year-old mare Classic Briolinca

Owner: Gareth Hughes, his wife Rebecca and daughter Ruby, and Julia Hornig

Breeder: Febr van der Steen (NED)

Breeding: by Trento B, out of Trolinca, by Royal Dance

Gareth Hughes with 12-year-old gelding Sintano Van Hof Olympia

Owner: Gareth Hughes and Judy Firmston-Williams

Breeder: Iris and Henk Poettgens (NED)

Breeding: by Sandro Hit, out of P.Siltana Van Hof Olympia, by Silvano

Susan Pape with 13-year-old stallion Harmony’s Eclectisch

Owner: Susan Pape and Harmony Amateur Sports Foundation

Breeder: Fam Andeweg (NED)

Breeding: by Zenon, out of Tiranja, by Olivi

Laura Tomlinson with 12-year-old gelding Fallatijn

Owner: Laura Tomlinson and her mother Ursula Bechtolsheimer

Breeder: J.G. Damen (NED)

Breeding: by Vivaldi, out of Utraginia Van Kairos, by Cabochon

As part of the dressage World Championships British entries, two reserve combinations have also been named as follows (in alphabetical order):

Lara Butler with 17-year-old gelding Kristjan

Owner: Laura Tomlinson and her mother Ursula Bechtolsheimer

Breeder: Ursula Bechtolsheimer (GBR)

Breeding: by Polarion, out of Kardinale, by Napoleon Quatre

Lottie Fry with 14-year-old gelding Dark Legend

Owner: Lottie Fry and Van Olst Horses

Breeder: Fam Nobus de Potter (NED)

Breeding: by Zucchero, out of Zoe, by Tango

The names of the grooms for each horse will be included in the final squad announcement.

One notable omission from the list of British nominated entries is Carl Hester, who will be absent from a British championship team for the first time since 2008. Carl lacks a fit, qualified ride following an injury sustained by his Tokyo Olympic horse En Vogue earlier this year, and a lack of qualification opportunities with other rides.

You may also be interested in…