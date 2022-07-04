British entries revealed for 2022 dressage World Championships

The British entries for the dressage World Championships have been announced.
British Equestrian and the British Dressage selectors have revealed the eight horse and rider combinations on the list of nominated entries, from which the team of four that will compete in Herning, Denmark (5-14 August) will be chosen.
In alphabetical order by surname, the combinations are:
Richard Davison with 16-year-old gelding Bubblingh
Owner: Richard Davison and Gwendolyn Sontheim
Breeder: Richard Davison (GBR)
Breeding: by Lingh, out of Ballaseyr Royale/Matajo by Picandt
Charlotte Dujardin with nine-year-old gelding Imhotep
Owner: Carl Hester and Coral Ingham
Breeder: Tineke Huizing (NED)
Breeding: by Everdale, out of Della D’Ottie, by Vivaldi
Lottie Fry with 13-year-old stallion Everdale
Owner: Van Olst Horses
Breeder: Piet Kluytmans (NED)
Breeding: by Lord Leatherdale, out of Aliska K, by Negro
Lottie Fry with 11-year-old stallion Glamourdale
Owner: Van Olst Horses
Breeder: Joop Rodenburg (NED)
Breeding: by Lord Leatherdale, out of Thuja, by Negro
Gareth Hughes with 16-year-old mare Classic Briolinca
Owner: Gareth Hughes, his wife Rebecca and daughter Ruby, and Julia Hornig
Breeder: Febr van der Steen (NED)
Breeding: by Trento B, out of Trolinca, by Royal Dance
Gareth Hughes with 12-year-old gelding Sintano Van Hof Olympia
Owner: Gareth Hughes and Judy Firmston-Williams
Breeder: Iris and Henk Poettgens (NED)
Breeding: by Sandro Hit, out of P.Siltana Van Hof Olympia, by Silvano
Susan Pape with 13-year-old stallion Harmony’s Eclectisch
Owner: Susan Pape and Harmony Amateur Sports Foundation
Breeder: Fam Andeweg (NED)
Breeding: by Zenon, out of Tiranja, by Olivi
Laura Tomlinson with 12-year-old gelding Fallatijn
Owner: Laura Tomlinson and her mother Ursula Bechtolsheimer
Breeder: J.G. Damen (NED)
Breeding: by Vivaldi, out of Utraginia Van Kairos, by Cabochon
As part of the dressage World Championships British entries, two reserve combinations have also been named as follows (in alphabetical order):
Lara Butler with 17-year-old gelding Kristjan
Owner: Laura Tomlinson and her mother Ursula Bechtolsheimer
Breeder: Ursula Bechtolsheimer (GBR)
Breeding: by Polarion, out of Kardinale, by Napoleon Quatre
Lottie Fry with 14-year-old gelding Dark Legend
Owner: Lottie Fry and Van Olst Horses
Breeder: Fam Nobus de Potter (NED)
Breeding: by Zucchero, out of Zoe, by Tango
The names of the grooms for each horse will be included in the final squad announcement.
One notable omission from the list of British nominated entries is Carl Hester, who will be absent from a British championship team for the first time since 2008. Carl lacks a fit, qualified ride following an injury sustained by his Tokyo Olympic horse En Vogue earlier this year, and a lack of qualification opportunities with other rides.
You may also be interested in…
Meet Lottie Fry’s three potential dressage World Championship rides, plus her rising star
British dressage team likely to be without Carl Hester for the first time in 14 years
Charlotte Dujardin to make international debut on ‘incredible’ World Championship prospect
Laura Tomlinson: ‘Stop ripping riders to shreds online’
*Summer savings* 3 issues of Horse & Hound for just £3/$3/€3