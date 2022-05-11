Charlotte Dujardin to make international debut on ‘incredible’ World Championship prospect





Charlotte Dujardin will make her international debut this month with Imhotep, the horse she hopes will be her team ride for the dressage World Championships in this summer.

Charlotte is set to compete Imhotep at the Compiegne CDI3* in France on 19-22 May. She and the eight-year-old gelding, who was small tour national champion in 2021, made their grand prix debut at Myerscough Premier League in March, scoring 77.83% for the win.

Imhotep, known at home as Pete, is a son of Everdale – Lottie Fry’s Olympic and European medal-winner – and out of Della D’Ottie, a mare by Vivaldi. He is owned by Coral Ingham and Carl Hester, who bought him as a youngster from the Netherlands.

Charlotte has spoken of her excitement for Pete’s prospects, his talent for the top level work and his suitability as a championship horse.

“When you ride him there is just so much movement to absorb. The piaffe and passage are incredible to ride,” she said.

“I’m so excited for him as a team horse. He always has energy for three tests in a row – he is going to be absolutely amazing for that. He will never run out of energy.”

In order to be qualified to participate at the World Championships in Herning, Charlotte and Pete would have to achieve grand prix scores of 66% or above at Compiegne, as well as one other international show before July, when the nominated entries for Herning are due.

Charlotte Dujardin and Imhotep are just one combination among a strong contingent of Brits heading out to Compiegne. Among these is Gareth Hughes, who has chosen this show for his brilliant mare Classic Briolinca’s comeback. The Trento B mare, now 16, was the best performing British horse at the 2019 European Championships, but she has not competed since the Keysoe CDI in October 2020, having sustained a strain to a ligament in her front leg in early 2021.

Britain also has a team entered in the five-star Nations Cup competition: Lottie Fry will ride her super exciting stallion Glamourdale, alongside Fiona Bigwood on Hawtins Delicato and Richard Davison on Bubblingh.

Lottie had a further two horses entered in the CDI3* – her upcoming stars Inclusive and Don Joe.

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.