*Breaking news* British riders selected for para dressage World Championships team

    • The British team for the para dressage World Championships (6-14 August) in Herning, Denmark, has been revealed.

    The four combinations and three reserves chosen by British Equestrian and British Dressage selectors are:

    Grade II

    Sir Lee Pearson and 11-year-old gelding Breezer
    Owner: Sir Lee
    Breeder: Sir Lee
    Breeding: by Bacardi

    Lee Pearson and Breezer on winning form at Hartpury.

    Georgia Wilson and eight-year-old mare Sakura
    Owner: Georgia and her parents Geoff and Julie Wilson
    Breeder: G Eilberg

    Great Britain's Georgia Wilson riding Sakura in the Paralympic dressage in Tokyo

    Great Britain’s Georgia Wilson riding Sakura in the Paralympic dressage in Tokyo.

    Grade III

    Natasha Baker and 11-year-old mare Keystone Dawn Chorus
    Owner: Natasha and Joanna Jensen, Christian Landolt, and Natasha’s parents Phil and Lorraine Baker
    Breeder: S Lavendera
    Breeding: by Dimaggio

    Paralympics dressage: Natasha Baker and Keystone Dawn Chorus take freestyle silver in grade III

    Natasha Baker and Keystone Dawn Chorus take grade III freestyle silver at the Tokyo Olympics. Credit: John Walton/PA Images

    Grade V

    Sophie Wells and 13-year-old gelding Don Cara M
    Owner: Rowland Kinch
    Breeder: H M Melis
    Breeding: by Don Jovi

    Paralympics dressage: Sophie Wells and Don Cara M contest the grade V freestyle in Tokyo

    Sophie Wells riding Don Cara M in the grade V freestyle at the Tokyo Paralympics.

    Sophie has also been chosen with a direct reserve ride, eight-year-old gelding Jillz Geuzenhof, owned by Charlotte Hogg and bred by S Maakenschijn.

    The reserve combinations for the British team at the para dressage World Championships, listed in order of selection, are:

    Grade V

    Charlotte Cundall with 12-year-old gelding FJ Veyron
    Owner: The Veyron Partnership
    Breeder: Active Equestrian
    Breeding: by Vivaldi

    Grade I

    Gabriella Blake with 13-year-old gelding Strong Beau
    Owner: Gabriella
    Breeder: Ms S Amos
    Breeding: by Spinway Blackthorn

    Grade IV

    Nicola Naylor with 10-year-old gelding Humberto L
    Owner: Einagriz Horses SRL
    Breeder: J Lamers
    Breeding: by Cachet L, out of a mare by Haarlem

    Beth Revill and Sue Keates Robinson will travel to the para dressage World Championships as grooms.

    Selection decisions are subject to the rider and horse maintaining fitness and performance, and the list may be amended up until 25 July.

