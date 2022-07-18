The British team for the para dressage World Championships (6-14 August) in Herning, Denmark, has been revealed.
The four combinations and three reserves chosen by British Equestrian and British Dressage selectors are:
Grade II
Sir Lee Pearson and 11-year-old gelding Breezer
Owner: Sir Lee
Breeder: Sir Lee
Breeding: by Bacardi
Georgia Wilson and eight-year-old mare Sakura
Owner: Georgia and her parents Geoff and Julie Wilson
Breeder: G Eilberg
Grade III
Natasha Baker and 11-year-old mare Keystone Dawn Chorus
Owner: Natasha and Joanna Jensen, Christian Landolt, and Natasha’s parents Phil and Lorraine Baker
Breeder: S Lavendera
Breeding: by Dimaggio
Grade V
Sophie Wells and 13-year-old gelding Don Cara M
Owner: Rowland Kinch
Breeder: H M Melis
Breeding: by Don Jovi
Sophie has also been chosen with a direct reserve ride, eight-year-old gelding Jillz Geuzenhof, owned by Charlotte Hogg and bred by S Maakenschijn.
The reserve combinations for the British team at the para dressage World Championships, listed in order of selection, are:
Grade V
Charlotte Cundall with 12-year-old gelding FJ Veyron
Owner: The Veyron Partnership
Breeder: Active Equestrian
Breeding: by Vivaldi
Grade I
Gabriella Blake with 13-year-old gelding Strong Beau
Owner: Gabriella
Breeder: Ms S Amos
Breeding: by Spinway Blackthorn
Grade IV
Nicola Naylor with 10-year-old gelding Humberto L
Owner: Einagriz Horses SRL
Breeder: J Lamers
Breeding: by Cachet L, out of a mare by Haarlem
Beth Revill and Sue Keates Robinson will travel to the para dressage World Championships as grooms.
Selection decisions are subject to the rider and horse maintaining fitness and performance, and the list may be amended up until 25 July.
