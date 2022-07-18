



The British team for the para dressage World Championships (6-14 August) in Herning, Denmark, has been revealed.

The four combinations and three reserves chosen by British Equestrian and British Dressage selectors are:

Grade II

Sir Lee Pearson and 11-year-old gelding Breezer

Owner: Sir Lee

Breeder: Sir Lee

Breeding: by Bacardi

Georgia Wilson and eight-year-old mare Sakura

Owner: Georgia and her parents Geoff and Julie Wilson

Breeder: G Eilberg

Grade III

Natasha Baker and 11-year-old mare Keystone Dawn Chorus

Owner: Natasha and Joanna Jensen, Christian Landolt, and Natasha’s parents Phil and Lorraine Baker

Breeder: S Lavendera

Breeding: by Dimaggio

Grade V

Sophie Wells and 13-year-old gelding Don Cara M

Owner: Rowland Kinch

Breeder: H M Melis

Breeding: by Don Jovi

Sophie has also been chosen with a direct reserve ride, eight-year-old gelding Jillz Geuzenhof, owned by Charlotte Hogg and bred by S Maakenschijn.

The reserve combinations for the British team at the para dressage World Championships, listed in order of selection, are:

Grade V

Charlotte Cundall with 12-year-old gelding FJ Veyron

Owner: The Veyron Partnership

Breeder: Active Equestrian

Breeding: by Vivaldi

Grade I

Gabriella Blake with 13-year-old gelding Strong Beau

Owner: Gabriella

Breeder: Ms S Amos

Breeding: by Spinway Blackthorn

Grade IV

Nicola Naylor with 10-year-old gelding Humberto L

Owner: Einagriz Horses SRL

Breeder: J Lamers

Breeding: by Cachet L, out of a mare by Haarlem

Beth Revill and Sue Keates Robinson will travel to the para dressage World Championships as grooms.

Selection decisions are subject to the rider and horse maintaining fitness and performance, and the list may be amended up until 25 July.

