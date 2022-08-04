How to watch the World Showjumping Championships so you don‘t miss a thing





The 2022 World Showjumping Championships is set to take place between 10 and 14 August in Herning, Denmark. If you want to follow all the action, but aren’t able to attend in person, here’s how to watch the World Showjumping Championships, plus Horse & Hound’s team will be keeping you up to date with all the news as it happens.

How to watch the World Showjumping Championships 2022

Full coverage of the World Showjumping Championships with English commentary will be available on FEI.TV via ClipMyHorse.TV.

ClipMyHorse.TV is currently offering a 30-day free trial to new customers, which you can cancel at any time. After the 30 days, you will be charged £129.95 per year or £13.75 per month.

The ClipMyHorse commentators for the World Showjumping Championships will be Phil Ghazala, Jessica Kuerten and Alice Watson, alongside other guests.

There will be no coverage by the BBC at the 2022 World Showjumping Championships.

N.B: All times shown are British Summer Time.

Wednesday 10 August

First team and individual qualifying competition: 9.50am

Thursday 11 August

Second team and individual qualifying competition: 11.50am

Friday 12 August

Team final: 7.50pm

Sunday 14 August

Individual final: 12.50pm

We’re in Herning too!

H&H is sending journalists Polly Bryan and Eleanor Jones, and photographer Peter Nixon, to the World Championships so we can bring you all the news directly from the event.

We also have staff at home supporting our reporting so we can bring you the fullest coverage of every aspect of the sport in Herning.

Website

Find all our World Championships news at horseandhound.co.uk/herning-world-championships, including…

Numerous reports throughout and after every session of action – the reactions of riders after their performances, views on the courses, riders’ championship experiences and much more.

Fascinating stories about riders from all over the world, how they got to this level, and what made it happen.

Previews of the next day of sport, including ride times for key contenders and British riders.

Podcast

As part of 10 weeks of special episodes of the podcast, you can enjoy:

28 July: an interview with Lottie Fry, and a full preview of all the action.

11 August: World Championships team dressage review.

18 August: World Championships individual and para dressage and showjumping reviews.

Magazine

Our magazine reports will contain the best photos, analysis and insight from our team in Herning and experts. The magazine dates are:

Thursday, 11 August: team dressage.

Thursday, 18 August: individual dressage, team and individual para dressage and team and individual showjumping.

