BBC has no plans to broadcast any of Herning World Championships





The BBC has no plans to broadcast any of the action from the Ecco FEI World Championships 2022 — but this could change before the event starts.

H&H asked what would be shown of the showjumping, dressage and para dressage competition, which runs in Herning, Denmark from Saturday (6 August) to the following Sunday, 14 August.

A spokesman said there are no plans to broadcast any of the action in the BBC schedule, for mainstream, red-button or catch-up viewing. He added that “this could change between now and the championships starting”.

When the World Championships last ran, as the World Equestrian Games, in 2018, there was live coverage, via the BBC sport website and the red button, of showjumping, dressage and eventing cross-country action, as well as highlights programmes on BBC2.

Last year’s European Showjumping Championships were shown on the red button, with a highlights programme on BBC2. There was also red-button coverage of the individual grand prix freestyle at the 2021 European Dressage Championships.

Britain sends strong teams to Herning in all three disciplines; the para dressage team are the defending world silver medallists, and Olympic champions, and the dressage team took team and individual bronze in 2018. The showjumpers were not on the podium four years ago but could well be set to change things this time round, with a squad packed with equine and human talent.

Keep up with all the action from Herning, including how and when you can watch, at our dedicated event hub.

