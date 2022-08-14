



What an exciting final day of action for equestrian fans at the Orifarm Healthcare FEI World Para Dressage Championships in Herning. The competition for the freestyle medals was as hot as the weather has been at times this week. Each of the eight riders who qualified to come forward in the five grades to this final day of competition arrived ready to impress the judges one more time, but with only three places on the podium, only the best would be crowned.

Find out how the battle for the freestyle medals played out…

The action got underway with the grade IV freestyle that saw the Netherlands’ Sanne Voetts and Demantur RS2 N.O.P. collect their third gold of the competition

A highly competitive grade II freestyle followed with both Britain’s Sir Lee Pearson and Georgia Wilson on the podium

In the grade I, Ireland was among the medals for a second time at this World Championships

The grade III saw a new World Para Dressage Championship and grade III record set by the home-side, plus there was another medal for Britain

Germany’s Michele George took the grade five freestyle gold, with Sophie Wells collecting Britain’s final medal in Herning

The freestyle competition was an emotional swansong for a 19-year-old stallion, who will now be enjoying life away from the competition area

The Horse & Hound team hope that you have enjoyed our coverage from the Orifarm Healthcare FEI World Para Dressage Championships in Herning. For more detailed analysis of where the medals were won and lost across the para dressage, showjumping and individual dressage competitions, make sure you pick up your copy of Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 18 August.

You might also like…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.