



Denmark’s Tobias Thorning Joergensen rode the test of his life in front of an ecstatic home crowd to set a new World Para Dressage Championship and grade III record for his flawless freestyle performance when scoring an incredible 86.5% in the Orifarm Healthcare FEI World Para Dressage Championships results.

Riding the lovely grey mare Jolene Hill, the individual gold medallist’s test oozed suppleness, connection and a silky-smooth rhythm which left him a clear 10% in front at the top of the leader board.

“I’m so proud; she felt amazing,” said Tobias. “I don’t care what score I got today, she was just amazing. She has such a good trot and I wanted to show the judges how she always maintains her rhythm even through her transitions, and to show she is always in balance. I also like to show her extended trot because she is so good at it.”

Tobias explained he has worked a lot on his personal fitness.

“It definitely helped me perform at my best after a long week, but without her today, I couldn’t do it. I do feel tired today and my energy is used up, but she just gave her best and followed my signals all the way through. She was amazing.”

World Para Dressage Championships results: silver and bronze

The Netherlands’ Lotte Krijnsen claimed her first World Championship medal when scoring 76.67% for silver riding her stunning 16-year-old black mare Rosenstolz. The pair demonstrated their strong connection with beautifully supple and expressive transitions, and floating medium trots.

Just 0.05 of a percent behind in bronze medal position was Britain’s Natasha Baker who, despite suffering a tricky entrance when Keystone Dawn Chorus, aka ‘Lottie’, kicked over the A marker, managed to enlist all her years of experience to calm the sensitive mare and support her through their round.

Lottie looked more settled than earlier in the week and Tash was able to ride for every mark, including powerful medium trot strides across the diagonal, super rhythmical trot circles and a super, over-tracking free walk.

“That was the worst warm up ever,” said an emotional Tash after her test. “She was so tense and it’s probably because she has come into season. I then got my foot caught in the flower pot in the A marker as I went in, but luckily, she’s not spooky and we managed to catch up with my music.

“I’m just so proud of her because after our rocky start, she really looked after me. I know that she’s super talented and such a good girl; I’ve just got to trust her more and trust that she’s going to take care of me in the arena, because she did today. She’s just amazing and I love her to pieces.”

