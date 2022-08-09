British para stars gear up for the World Para Dressage Championships in Herning





The Orifarm Healthcare FEI World Para Dressage Championships get underway tomorrow (Wednesday, 10 August) in Herning, Denmark, and the British team are ready for action.

Representing Britain in Herning are the same quartet who travelled out to the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, bringing home team gold and several individual medals. Sir Lee Pearson on Breezer, and Georgia Wilson with Sakura are due to compete in the grade II individual championship on Wednesday, the first day of action. Sophie Wells will ride Don Cara M in grade V on Thursday, while Natasha Baker will ride Keystone Dawn Chorus in grade III, also on Thursday.

The team competition starts on Friday, 12 August and runs over two days, with the freestyle taking place on Sunday, 14 August.

All four British horses passed the trot-up on Tuesday morning, and have since been enjoying an arena familiarisation session – with one or two other familiar faces dotted around the edge of the arena too. Check out some of the photos from the trot-up, and of Natasha, Lee and Sophie in action later – with Georgia having ridden separately to the others to allow her trainer Sophie to be with her.

