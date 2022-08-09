{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

British para stars gear up for the World Para Dressage Championships in Herning

Polly Bryan Polly Bryan

    • The Orifarm Healthcare FEI World Para Dressage Championships get underway tomorrow (Wednesday, 10 August) in Herning, Denmark, and the British team are ready for action.

    Representing Britain in Herning are the same quartet who travelled out to the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, bringing home team gold and several individual medals. Sir Lee Pearson on Breezer, and Georgia Wilson with Sakura are due to compete in the grade II individual championship on Wednesday, the first day of action. Sophie Wells will ride Don Cara M in grade V on Thursday, while Natasha Baker will ride Keystone Dawn Chorus in grade III, also on Thursday.

    The team competition starts on Friday, 12 August and runs over two days, with the freestyle taking place on Sunday, 14 August.

    All four British horses passed the  trot-up on Tuesday morning, and have since been enjoying an arena familiarisation session – with one or two other familiar faces dotted around the edge of the arena too. Check out some of the photos from the trot-up, and of Natasha, Lee and Sophie in action later – with Georgia having ridden separately to the others to allow her trainer Sophie to be with her.

    Sophie Wells and Don Cara M at the World Para Dressage Championships trot-up

    Lisa Hopkins presents Keystone Dawn Chorus for Natasha Baker at the World Para Dressage Championships trot-up

    Katilyn Baughen presents Breezer on behalf of Lee Pearson at the para dressage trot-up

    Nina Venables presents Sakura for Georgia WIlson at the World Para Dressage Championships trot-up

    Nina Venables presents Sakura for Georgia Wilson at the World Championships trot-up

    Natasha Baker and Keystone Dawn Chorus during arena familiarisation at the World Para Dressage Championships

    Natasha Baker and Keystone Dawn Chorus during arena familiarisation at the Herning World Championships

    Sophie Wells and Don Cara M enjoy their arena familiarisation session at the World Para Dressage Championships

    Sophie Wells and Don Cara M enjoy their arena familiarisation session

    Para riders Sir Lee Pearson (Breezer) and Sophie Wells (Don Cara M) during arena familiarisation at the World Para Dressage Championships

    Para riders Sir Lee Pearson (Breezer) and Sophie Wells (Don Cara M) during arena familiarisation in Herning

    Carl Hester at World Para Dressage Championships

    Carl Hester in training mode at the World Para Dressage Championships

    World Para Dressage Championships

    Carl Hester on the sidelines as Lee Pearson schools Breezer at the Herning World Championships

    You may also be interested in…

    You may like...