



If you are keen to follow the action at the Herning World Championships, but are wondering who the commentators are on the live stream, then you’ve come to the right place.

For those who can’t make it out to Denmark for the ECCO FEI World Championships in person, full coverage with English commentary is available on FEI.TV via ClipMyHorse.TV, although those hoping to follow via the BBC have been left disappointed.

Those watching the World Dressage Championships may recognise the voices accompanying the live stream – the dressage commentators are none other than dressage legend Carl Hester, alongside event rider and broadcast presenter Spencer Sturmey.

Spencer is an established and well-known equestrian commentator, who has been the voice of some of the world’s biggest shows. Carl needs no introduction for most of our audience, but his equestrian credentials include being a six-time Olympian and a member of the medal-winning British team at the Tokyo Olympics and European Championships in 2021. He is also co-owner of Imhotep, the World Dressage Championships ride of Charlotte Dujardin.

Spencer and Carl will be joined by various other guests throughout the competition in Herning.

Herning para dressage commentators

Top British rider and European medallist Erin Orford is also among the Herning World Championships commentators, taking over the hot seat for the para dressage competition, and she will also be joined by a number of guests over the course of the week.

Herning showjumping commentators

Meanwhile, the Herning World Championships commentators for showjumping are Phil Ghazala, Jessica Kuerten and Alice Watson. Phil is a regular FEI commentator at the world’s most prestigious events, and his voice will be recognisable to many. He is joined by British and Irish international showjumpers Alice and Jessica.

Commentary for the vaulting at the Herning World Championships will be provided by the hugely successful British vaulter Joanna Eccles, alongside guests.

