



Unique lots such as training with British Olympic gold medallists are on offer in a Performance Mentoring Programme (PMP) silent auction.

Renowned eventing coach Caroline Moore set up PMP at the beginning of 2024 to offer fully funded support to young event riders and developing coaches in areas such as business, technical skills, horsemanship and the ability to be successful in the industry. She aims to raise £25,000 with the PMP auction.

Lots in the auction include training with 2024 Olympic team gold medallists Laura Collett and Ros Canter – a PMP mentor – and a day’s eventing with JL Dublin, a team gold medallist with Tom McEwen in Paris.

Other riders offering lessons and training camps in the auction include 14-time five-star winner William Fox-Pitt, PMP-supported riders Emma Thomas and Phoebe Locke and five-star competitors Emilie Chandler and Kylie Roddy. There are also opportunities to snap up sessions with British team coaches Christopher Bartle, Dickie Waygood and Ian Woodhead.

Bidding is now open

Or do you fancy learning from a top-class groom? Ros’s travelling groom Sarah Charnley is offering a day of her time and skill at a competition or at home.

If a holiday is more your thing, you can bid on mini break or a residential riding holiday or hunting fans can try their luck for a day with the Quorn. If the British five-stars are your passion, you could win a behind-the-scenes experience at Badminton Horse Trials with rider Aaron Millar or a VIP package at Burghley Horse Trials.

Other celebrity lots include yard tours with dressage multiple medallist Carl Hester, lunch with British Horse Society president Martin Clunes and a tennis racquet signed by tennis star Sir Andy Murray.

Under-25 national champion Emma Thomas has had support through the PMP this year and described it as “incredible”, including funding for training, sports psychology, talks and personal training.

“It’s educating us to be better athletes and better eventers,” said Emma, adding that she was “immediately taken care of” when she was kicked in the build-up to Burghley this year and needed assistance such as physio to ensure she could compete at the event.

The auction is open until 9.30pm on Saturday 23 November and there are 72 lots on offer.

