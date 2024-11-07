‘They’re priceless – to us’ – legendary rider’s Olympic gold medals stolen





The two Olympic gold medals won by the late Richard Meade at the 1972 Olympics have been stolen – for a second time.

The team and individual eventing medals, which Richard and Laurieston won in Munich, were taken when the Meade property in Marshfield, South Gloucestershire, was broken into between Tuesday, 29 October and Friday, 1 November. Jewellery, antiques and trophies were also stolen.

Richard’s widow Angela said: “Richard died in 2015 and these medals are very special to our whole family.

“We are all extremely proud of his achievements as an event rider, and whilst the medals are of very little monetary value, they are priceless to us.

“I would plead for anyone who knows the whereabouts of the medals to hand them in to the police or any other safe place as soon as possible, or for anyone who sees them to contact the police.”

Angela added that the medals have been stolen before.

“In the 1980s, they were stolen while on loan to an exhibition, but following a media appeal, the medals were left hidden in a public place, the authorities were tipped off and the medals were reunited with Richard,” she said.

“One medal had been partially scratched, revealing that it was not solid gold and therefore of no material value.”

Richard was a member of the British eventing team for 21 years. He was on the team that won gold at the 1968 Olympics, and at the 1970 World Championships, where he also won individual silver.

Detective Inspector Danielle Underwood of Avon and Somerset Police said: “These items are understandably of huge sentimental importance to the victims, and they are extremely anxious for them to be returned.

“Officers have carried out forensic and CCTV enquiries and have spoken to people living in the area. Efforts to locate these items and identify those responsible for their theft are continuing.

“Any burglary can have a devastating impact on victims – not only is there a financial or sentimental impact, but it can also make people feel unsafe in their own homes.

“I would encourage anyone who sees any of these items, saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area or has any information which could help our investigation to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 5224288325, or complete an online appeals form. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or filling in a different online form.

