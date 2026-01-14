New class for pony riders dreaming of following in footsteps of their eventing heroes





Osberton will host the UK’s first CCI* for pony riders this spring to help give young competitors a taste of international eventing “without the pressure of stepping up” a level.

The Project Pony CCIP* will be held at the first of Osberton’s two fixtures (22 to 24 May), both of which are sponsored by Aspen Cooling. All phases for the pony class will take place on Saturday, 23 May, to fit in with most school timetables.

Information from Osberton organisers BEDE Events states that the aim of the new one-star class is to support up-and-coming young riders who want to progress to international competition, but are not yet qualified for the existing CCIP2* classes.

“Developing new initiatives that support the future of our sport is at the heart of what BEDE Events is about,” said BEDE Events director Stuart Buntine.

“With thanks to the incredible support we, and the pony riders, receive from Project Pony, we’re delighted to be able to add this new class to the Osberton (1) schedule.

“We really hope that this addition will support a wider group of young pony riders who want to follow in the footsteps of some of their eventing heroes and compete on the international stage. The new CCIP* will give them the experience of international competition, without the pressure of stepping up to the CCIP2* level.”

Under FEI eventing rules, a competitor can compete in pony classes from the start of the calendar year in which they reach the age of 12, until the end of the year they turn 16.

Minimum eligibility requirements will mirror those of standard one-star classes, which includes a qualifying result at BE105. Ponies must have obtained a FEI measuring certificate before competing; the next official measuring session is on 17 March at the British Showjumping National Training Centre in Leicestershire.

