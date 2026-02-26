‘Her impact is still enormous’: posthumous award for coach who dedicated her life to horses





The late Caroline Moore has been honoured with the first Freddie Fox award, having “dedicated her life and career to the equestrian industry”.

Equine education provider Horses Inside Out created the award to “celebrate those who have made significant contributions to equine welfare, education, and the understanding of anatomy”. The first award was presented at the 2026 Horses Inside Out conference (21-22 February).

Caroline, a fellow of the British Horse Society, top coach and founder of the Performance Mentoring Programme (PMP) for supporting event riders, died aged 56 last year. The award was collected by PMP mentor Sue Ringrose.

“Caroline dedicated her life and career to the equestrian industry,” said Sue. “She was passionate about education, training horses and riders to achieve their goals and horse welfare. She wholeheartedly supported Horses Inside Out as an educational platform as she never stopped learning and embracing new ideas and concepts. Therefore this award epitomises all her values.”

Caroline evented to top level, then turned to coaching, working with riders of all ages. She was a former British Eventing youth performance coach and was part of securing British medals in junior, young rider and senior competition. She set up the PMP in 2023, to help professional eventers access advice and subsidised training.

“Even latterly, despite a devastating cancer diagnosis some three years before she passed, Caroline showed just how passionate she was about everything equestrian, particularly eventing, by continuing to work and support riders,” a Horses Inside Out spokesperson said.

Inspiring legacy

“Her positivity and can-do attitude are attributes that she will be remembered for, as well as the legacy she leaves through the riders she inspired, and continues to so posthumously, through the PMP.”

Horses Inside Out founder Gillian Higgins said she was delighted Caroline had won the award.

“Caroline was a huge part of the Horses Inside Out journey, and my own equine journey too,” she said. “Her impact on eventing and performance during her life was enormous, and continues to be, even now she’s no longer here in person.”

Sue Dyson, former head of clinical orthopaedics at the Animal Health Trust and one of the judging panel for the Freddie Fox award, added: “Through embracing knowledge about functional anatomy, translating it into her coaching methodology, and disseminating that knowledge, Caroline has potentially improved sports horse welfare historically and in the future. That approach can also filter down into grassroots equestrianism.”

