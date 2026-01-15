Olympic medallist joins judging line-up for Burghley Young Event Horse finals





Olympic medallist Clayton Fredericks (pictured, bel0w) will be among the judges for the 2026 Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse finals (4 September).

The final, which is held during the week of the CCI5* Defender Burghley Horse Trials in Lincolnshire, has an £8,000 prize pot in 2026 and this is Dubarry’s 18th year as sponsor.

Clayton, who has won Olympic and World Championship medals for Australia and is now a cross-country course-designer, will assess “potential to gallop” for the top 10 finalists in both the four- and five-year-old sections.

Christina Klingspor and Angela Tucker, frequent faces on championship and CCI5* ground juries, will judge the dressage. Dutch Olympic rider and national team coach Andrew Heffernan and five-star rider and young horse producer Nicky Roncoroni will judge the jumping. Vet John Killingbeck will assess “suitability and type”.

Clayton, Angela, Andrew and Nicky have all competed in the CCI5* at Burghley, and produced horses to the highest level. Christina has officiated at Burghley as a ground jury member three times, most recently in 2025, and she was president of the ground jury at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“We are delighted that such a knowledgeable and experienced panel of international judges are able to join us at Burghley this autumn,” said Burghley event director Martyn Johnson.

“The Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse classes have enjoyed a real renaissance in recent years; we modernised the format, have greatly increased prize-money and the recognition that the winners receive and have looked further afield for judges for the finals.

“There is no doubt that these finals are showcases and training grounds for the future superstars of the sport of eventing and are very important for breeders, owners and riders.”

A total of 19 qualifiers will run in the UK and Ireland through the 2026 season, starting at Mars Badminton Horse Trials on 6 May.

