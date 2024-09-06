



Piggy March topped the four-year-old Burghley Young Event Horse results for the second time in three years, riding Quantum March. The class – held at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials – features a dressage, showjumping and small cross-country competition, before horses are judged on conformation. The top 10 at that stage are pulled forward for a go-round in all paces and a final gallop judged by Yogi Breisner. And this is where Quantum March – owned by Lady Aldous, Ann Tolhurst and the March Stud – sealed the deal.

Second before the gallop, Piggy let this German-bred bay by Verdi, out of a mare by Connor, stretch out along the arena in front of Burghley House and was duly moved up to the top spot.

“He’s a lovely horse – he’s been super easy; he has a lovely way of going and is the kindest person,” said Piggy. “Thomas [Piggy’s husband] bought him as two-year-old – we’ve bred so many of our own, but it’s like a drug, it’s addictive buying horses!

“It’s so brilliant for the owners. Lady Aldous was one of my first owners and is such a lover of the whole sport and has been such a supporter of mine – and she loves this class, loves a young event horse and loves a bay gelding so this means a lot. I feel so pleased to be able to do it for her.”

Several four-year-old winners of this class – such as Cekatinka and Jurassic Rising – have gone on to compete at top level, so it’s exciting to dream of the potential.

“He’s four, he’s only done one qualifier and I haven’t done much else,” said Piggy. “But he jumps nicely and he pops round, and I revved him up for the gallop. I suddenly realised, ‘I could win this!’ He’s a cool horse – who knows how far he’ll go, but we’ll enjoy today.”

Rosette winners in the Burghley Young Event Horse results

The final phase proved pivotal, as the leader Max Warburton – who qualified two horses into the top 10 – dropped down to eighth on MCG Cornet with a more conservative gallop. Instead Michael Jackson’s second ride The Chosen One moved up from equal fourth to second – ridden by Muzi Pottinger for the gallop as Michael also had Crackington qualified. The Chosen One (Calibre Royale x Jaguar Mail) was deemed to have galloped best of all, and Muzi certainly had a job pulling him up afterwards.

Emma Hyslop-Webb and another great galloper, She’s-A’Lot, finished third. This mare by Fire And Ice, out of a mare by Collin L, was only seventh beforehand but her scopey canter elevated her onto the podium.

Max Warburton’s other ride Purple Rain finished fourth, partnered for the gallop by Roberto Scalisi as Max was aboard MCG Cornet, while Michael Jackson – who earlier won the five-year-old class – was fifth on Crackington.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the Paralympic Games, Burghley, the Horse of the Year Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in:

‘I hope he can come back for the real thing’: Burghley Young Event Horse winner is tipped to go all the way Ros Canter holds one-two at Burghley after ‘lightbulb moment’ with Lordships Graffalo Last year’s Burghley dressage leaders grab third, plus Harry Meade ‘thrilled’ with final ride ‘Bigger than anything I’ve seen at five-star’: riders give their verdict on the Burghley cross-country track How to watch Burghley Horse Trials live in 2024: your complete guide

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Games, Burghley, HOYS and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now