



Piggy March was victorious in the five-year-old Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse results aboard the horse with whom she won the four-year-old final last year, Quantum Leap. The class – held at Defender Burghley Horse Trials – features a dressage, showjumping and shortened cross-country round, before horses are judged on conformation.

The top 10 at that stage are pulled forward for a go-round in all paces and a final gallop, judged this year by William Fox-Pitt.

Quantum Leap – owned by Ann Tolhurst, the March Stud and long-term supporter of Piggy, Lady Aldous – led after the first three elements of this class and was then given the third best gallop score to finish on 86.85 points. British-based Irish rider Susie Berry was third prior to the final gallop with Purple Rain, but William awarded her the top mark of 10 for this, meaning she finished on an equal score to Piggy. As Quantum Leap’s jump score was two marks higher, he won the class.

Quantum Leap, who was named Quantum March when winning last year’s four-year-old final, is a German-bred bay by Verdi, out of a mare by Connor. He was bought by Piggy’s husband Tom as a two-year-old on a trip to a stallion auction in Germany. “He failed the stallion grading and so we had him castrated and he came over to us in the UK,” Piggy explained.

“It’s really exciting that he’s done the double,” she added. “He’s always been a really lovely horse to work with and makes my life very easy. He’s very straightforward with beautiful paces, and a really nice limb. Because he’s so straightforward, he always lifts with the atmosphere here and felt fantastic today. He’s an exciting horse for the future.”

Quantum Leap has won two BE100s this season and finished second in two others, plus second in a BE105 last time out.

“He’s a horse we think highly of and he’s done everything we’ve asked of him this year, so he’ll now have a well-deserved holiday,” said Piggy.

Susie Berry and Purple Rain, a gelding by Poker De Mariposa TN, out of a Casall mare and owned by Ron and Catherine Pearson, looks to be a smart one for the future.

Cornet March, bred by Tom March and with a future that could equally be as bright as a showjumper being by Cornet Oblensky and out of a Casado mare, finished third for owners Jayne McGivern and March Stud Limited.

Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse results: five-year-old class

1. Quantum Leap (Piggy March) 86.85

2. Purple Rain (Susie Berry) 86.85

3. Cornet March (Piggy March) 84.60

4. WLS Ravencourt (Caroline Powell) 84.05

5. Crackington (Caroline Harris) 82.05

6. Fuerty ROC (Kate Derwin) 80.95

7. Cornascriebe Lockdown (Caroline Powell) 80.10

8. Bellavalent (Rachael Thompson) 79.90

9. Vinerado’s Affair (Max Warburton) 79.30

10. Kravitz Z (John Paul Sheffield) 77.75

