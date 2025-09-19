



Hannah Chowen, travelling groom for Piggy March, has the responsibility of looking after the only stallion on the British team this week at the Agria Blenheim European Championships.

“He’s a real-life unicorn, gorgeous in every way,” said Hannah of Jayne McGivern’s Halo. “You wouldn’t really know that he’s a stallion because he’s so well mannered and behaved, so you could almost get a bit complacent. You do always just need to be switched on so that everyone is aware and you’re aware of who’s around you.”

Hannah added: “This time of year is usually quite good for Halo – it’s not like mares are coming into season like they do at the start of the season.”

When she takes Halo out grazing, Hannah tries to keep him away from everyone else.

She said: “I also try and find some quite good grass that not too many other people have been on, because otherwise he spends a lot of the time just sniffing, just trying to follow the scents of everyone else, and you want him to eat! So it’s just managing that, but we’re very fortunate. He is very good, as easy as they can be at this level.”

Halo is also a grey, so Hannah said there’s “a lot of purple shampoo used to keep him very white”.

“He will use his muck as a pillow sometimes,” she said. “He used to be really tidy, as stallions generally are in their boxes. But the last couple seasons, I definitely think he’s got a bit more casual and he likes to have a good roll. It makes my job a little bit harder, but we don’t mind. It’s all part of it.”

Hannah is from New Zealand and moved over to Britain around three-and-a-half years ago, working for Jesse and Georgie Campbell originally. She is in her third season working as a groom for Piggy March, having originally been a home groom and rider.

She explained: “Then this season, she asked if I would do her travelling for her, so I’ve taken on that role and we’ve had a pretty exciting year. I was the number two for travelling before, so I’d go along if there were three or more horses, so I’d had a taster of it and knew the drills, so it was quite an easy role to slip into.

“Obviously being a home rider groom is still just as important. But it is nice to come and be among it on the day and see your ponies perform and support Pig.”

Hannah loves to watch Halo and Piggy perform.

“I always have a really good feeling with him. I always feel very confident, that they’re safe and they’re a great team. They know each other so well now – she’s had the ride on him for quite some time. It’s really exciting that he’s got to this stage. Hopefully there are many more cool things that he will be doing with us.”

Three of the grooms on the British squad, which runs in partnership with Agria, are new to championships, including Hannah, while three are old hands.

“We’re very lucky – the British team are amazing, even at your normal events. They’re always around to support us in the wash downs and so on,” said Hannah. “This week there’s just a bit more camaraderie and it’s nice to feel at the heart of something.

“And if you ever need anything at all, there’s always someone to help. Obviously we all know each other from the circuit and it’s a great opportunity for us grooms to kind of bounce off each other and know that we’ve got that support from the more experienced grooms as well.”

Hannah said that her role as groom for Piggy March makes her feel that “my little Hannah would be so proud to see what I’m doing now – this was her dream”.

“I just love being a part of it all, being among any elite level live performance, and to feel like you’re taking part and contributing,” she said.

Asked the most challenging part of her job, she said: “I don’t think there’s anything challenging in a negative way, because challenges are good. I think it’s just working under the pressure. You work long hours and it’s making sure that you look after yourself and the horses and being that athlete manager, to be at your best at all times so that you’re always well prepared.”

