Honouring the dedication, skill and sheer effort and love of horses this individual displays in the care of their charges day and night.
Nominations for this award open on Thursday 21 August, close at 5pm (UK time) on Tuesday 23 September, and can be submitted via the link below.
Nominate an individual for the Absorbine Groom of the Year award
Previous winners of the Groom of the Year award
Previous winners of this award include:
- 2024: Jackie Potts, groom to William Fox-Pitt for over 30 years
- 2023: Lucy Scudamore, groom to Carl Hester
- 2022: Ruth Asquith, Nicola Wilson’s head groom, who joined her team in March 2016
- 2021: Tilly Hughes, groom to Laura Collett and was her travelling groom for the Tokyo Games
- 2020: Amelia Jay Sanderson, freelance groom
- 2019: Amy Phillips, groom to Piggy French
- 2018: Jane Felton, groom to Jonty Evans
- 2017: E-J Eldridge, yard manager at Stallions AI breeding station
- 2016: Alan Davies, groom to Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin
About the Horse & Hound Awards 2025
The Horse & Hound Awards are celebrating their 10th year, being held in partnership with NAF and Agria.
As ever, the Horse & Hound Awards winners will be nominated and voted for by you, with the exception of the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award, which is decided by a Horse & Hound panel. We will recognise both the big names who have made 2025 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at every level.
The ceremony will take place at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire, where some 300 people, including stars of this summer’s European Championships, will enjoy a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals, Oscar-style speeches and dancing on Wednesday 26 November.