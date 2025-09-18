



Kirsty Campbell, groom to Bubby Upton and her ride Its Cooley Time at this week’s Agria Blenheim European Championships, has only worked for the British event rider since last November, having been in the showjumping world before that.

“Showjumping is more relaxed. In eventing, with the three different phases, you’ve got to be a lot more on it,” she says. “Showjumping was quite chill – if you’re a little bit late it doesn’t really matter, but here you’ve got to be on time. So it’s harder, but I do think it’s more rewarding.”

Kirsty was born in Scotland, but grew up in New Zealand. She worked for the Gredleys on the thoroughbred stud side before moving across to Tim Gredley’s showjumping yard, where she groomed for stable jockey Joe Clayton.

“Joe taught me a lot – he’s an amazing rider and amazing with the horses. Then Bubby sent me a message on Instagram, because she had heard Joe was leaving, so we had a conversation. We got on really well, so I thought I’d give it a go,” she says.

“I’ve only just learned how to sew plaits and do quarter marks! But I love it. It’s my favourite job so far, I’m so happy. And Bubby’s amazing, she’s been very patient with me.”

Kirsty’s charge this week is the Bramham Horse Trials winner Its Cooley Time, known as “Finn”.

She says: “He’s so easy, chilled and happy to be here. He loves to go for a walk around and he’s so nosey – he likes to see what’s going on. He’s such a lovely horse to work with and I’m very lucky to be able to look after him.”

Finn spends a lot of time in the field at home, so Kirsty tries to replicate that at competitions.

“I try get him out as much as possible. I’ll give him an hour at lunch to rest and have some some feed and chill out because horses need their time to be left alone as well. But he likes being active,” she says.

With Finn being grey, washing is likely to be a big part of Kirsty’s week.

“He’s been quite clean so far! But normally he loves rolling in a hole of mud so I’m sure he’ll do that before his dressage tomorrow, which is a bit stressful. He likes being muddy.”

Kirsty can ride and does some hacking out, but looking after the horses from the ground and then seeing them excel with Bubby is more her style.

Asked what is most rewarding about her role as groom for Bubby Upton, Kirsty says: “Just watching the horses do their thing. Bubby works so hard with them and then to be able to see them go out and perform and see how happy Bubby is after she’s done a test or a round is so rewarding. When you put so much work into making them look great and do all the hard work, then to see the end result is just amazing.”

Kirsty had a shock when she walked the course at Burghley Horse Trials earlier in September.

She says: “It never looks as big on screen, so I didn’t realise how big the cross-country jumps were, so after that, I’m very nervous about watching the cross-country. I love the dressage and the showjumping.

“I’d like to walk the course here – we always say we’ll do it afterwards but there isn’t time so we have to do it before, but if I walk it I probably won’t watch it.”

She adds that the British camp has been very welcoming, saying: “Everyone’s so helpful. I ask so many silly questions, but everyone’s there to help you and look after you, so you feel at home.”

