



Malin Hansen-Hotopp holds the individual lead and spearheads German’s team lead at the close of the first day of Agria Blenheim European Championships dressage today (18 September).

Malin and Bodil Ipsen’s Carlitos Quidditch K – winners of the CCI4*-L here at Blenheim in 2022 and European team silver medallists in 2023 – put in an active test, marred only by a rather abrupt mid-test halt and some slight resistance in the upwards transition to canter. They scored 27.8.

“I’m really happy,” said Malin. “I was a little bit afraid that he was too switched on when I came down, because he was just getting up and up with his head and just looking around. But then I pushed him a little forward and it was okay.

“He was good in the half-passes and really up in front. I wanted to open the neck a little bit more, but I think that was because he really had the power on.”

Although the officially released team scores use only the best mark from each team, discarding the second rider from today, it is traditional to count both riders at this stage of eventing team competitions. The top four nations at this stage are the same whether one or two competitors are counted.

Counting both scores, Malin’s marks combines with Libussa Lübbeke’s 28.3 from this morning to give Germany the upper hand over Britain overnight by 2.3 penalties. Libussa and Caramia 34 currently hold second individually.

Yasmin Ingham (Rehy DJ) and Piggy March (Halo) sit equal third and fifth overnight to confirm the British team, which runs in partnership with Agria, in team silver after day one. But with the best dressage pairs for all teams to come tomorrow, much can change on the second day of Blenheim European Championships dressage.

Blenheim European Championships dressage: France hold bronze

France’s Sebastien Cavaillon was the best of those in this afternoon’s final session, scoring 29 with the elegant bay Elipso De La Vigne for individual equal third overnight. He also confirmed France in bronze position after two riders.

“The score was not good for me – 29 is a bad score for him,” said Sebastien. “He scored 26.9 at Bramham and for me he was better here, so I’m a little bit disappointed.

“He was more uphill in trot and canter, and the canter is amazing on this horse. I didn’t see the marks in the canter, but I saw on the big screen he was under 70% after the trot. I don’t understand why, but I need to accept that.”

Switzerland’s second rider Mélody Johner put in a smooth test this afternoon with the “sensitive” championship first-timer Erin – her mark of 31.5 puts her seventh at this stage and as a team, Switzerland hold fourth overnight.

“I’m really pleased. The horse gave his best for me today. He stayed polite and quiet, and it was really what I wanted,” said Mélody.

The 10-year-old Erin was bred by Spain’s Ramon Beca, with whom Swiss cross-country coach Andrew Nicholson – who produced Erin to three-star and introduced the horse to Mélody – has a long association, having had horses such as the five-star greats Armada and Nereo from him.

Irish championship first-timer Robbie Kearns piloted Chance Encounter to 33.3 this afternoon, putting his nation into fifth overnight (counting two scores per team or sixth if counting one).

“I’m just on such a high, to be honest, he was incredible,” said Robbie. “He stayed with me all the way through the test. He can be a bit of a tense character, but he just stayed with me and he tries so hard. I’m so proud.

“This is my third season riding him and he’s had a few riders before me. We just gel together. I think my horizontal character helps him. He tries almost too hard and if you went to ask him too much on the flat, he would get into a tizz.”

Belgium sits sixth counting two scores (seventh counting one), after their second rider Karin Donckers kicked off her 30th senior championship with a score of 34.9 on Ceres De La Brasserie, their test marred by a jog at the end of the walk and slightly stilted flying changes.

“Her flying changes are not confirmed yet – she’s almost there, but it’s all a little more exciting in this environment, so I need to work on that. But overall, I’m very happy,” said Karin.

Italy hold seventh overnight counting two scores, or fifth counting one, having fielded British-based pairs Giovanni Ugolotti (Duke Of Champions) and Paolo Torlonia (Zinny) today.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from the Blenheim Europeans, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now