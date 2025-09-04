



Piggy March and MCS Maverick have flown into the lead in the Defender Burghley Horse Trials dressage this afternoon (4 September).

The British rider piloted the 12-year-old, owned by the Maidwell Mavericks, to a score of 25.7, putting them 3.1 penalties ahead of Will Rawlin and Ballycoog Breaker Boy, who were the combination in the arena prior to Piggy, making it an exciting afternoon at Burghley so far.

MCS Maverick, a son of Mill Law, was presented beautifully in the Burghley Horse Trials dressage by Piggy March, showing a lovely frame with no real mistakes. They were awarded one six from Andrew Bennie, the judge at C, for their extended canter, but were otherwise scoring mostly sevens and eights.

Piggy took over the ride on MCS Maverick from Pippa Funnell earlier this year and Pippa said earlier today that he is “possibly one of the most talented horses” she has ever ridden. She was keen that if anyone was going to continue his career, it should be Piggy.

Pippa and MCS Maverick finished ninth at Badminton Horse Trials in 2024. Since joining Piggy, the horse has finished eighth in the CCI4*-S at Bramham in June and followed that up with two solid CCI4*-S runs at Aston-le-Walls and Hartpury.

“I’m delighted. He’s such a beautiful horse and has been trained by the best in the world in the form of Mrs Funnell,” said Piggy. “He’s always had a good experience in the arena, but lets the atmosphere get to him.”

Explaining this horse’s routine in preparation for the first phase at a big event like Burghley, Piggy said that “Eric” – who showed his nerves in an atmosphere by getting loose at the first horse inspection yesterday when he reacted to the crowd – has had a busy day.

“We’ve been out a lot today working and lungeing and grazing and seeing people – he’s probably sick of the sight of me!

“I’m so proud of him – walk is his ‘thing’ and he stayed with me today, but there’s still more to come when he becomes stronger and finding it easier, so it’s really exciting. For the early stages of us being a partnership in an atmosphere like that, I’ll take it all day long. I don’t want another go to try and do it any better!”

Piggy said that when she initially walked the Derek di Grazia-designed cross-country course at Burghley yesterday, she “bricked it”.

She said: “We’re a new partnership, with just six runs together. A couple of those have been over some big, good courses, but nothing like Burghley. There’s some sneaky fences out there and you’ve got to really know your horse. But I want him to have a nice time and I’ll have a go. This week is about trying cement a partnership and take things away for the future.”

Harry Meade slots into fourth after Burghley Horse Trials dressage on second ride

Harry Meade went into fourth with the incredibly consistent five-star mare, Cavalier Crystal, who is the second of his three rides at this year’s Burghley. Harry and the 15-year-old, owned by Charlotte and Peter Opperman, scored 30.5 – a personal best at this level for this daughter of Jack Of Diamonds.

“I was thrilled with her – she’s a game horse and can sometimes be affected by the crowds, especially in her halts, but she was very sweet today,” said Harry, who finished fourth with Cavalier Crystal at Badminton this spring and was also third at Burghley last year. “It was very much a clear round test for her.

“Our aim was to be up there after the first phase as she has finished on her dressage score in her previous five-stars completions. In terms of improving her on the flat, there’s things she finds quite challenging and so it’s a case of accepting those and working with the horse.”

To stay up-to-date with all the breaking news throughout Burghley and other major shows this year, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website, from £1 a week. Horse & Hound’s 20-page magazine report on Burghley is published in 11 September issue, including full analysis and exclusive comment from six-time Burghley winner William Fox-Pitt.

You might also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now