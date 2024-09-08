Harry Meade pilots three horses into the top 12 at Burghley: ‘I hate watching at the end’





Harry Meade jumped three brilliant rounds in the Defender Burghley Horse Trials showjumping today to pilot his horses to third (Cavalier Crystal), fourth (Annaghmore Valoner) and 12th (Superstition). He was fault-free on Cavalier Crystal and Superstition and just had the upright at fence 10 down on Annaghmore Valoner.

“That would have just been a bit greedy and embarrassing for everyone else if he’d done three double clears,” joked Laura Collett, who was commentating for Burghley TV.

Burghley Horse Trials showjumping: Harry Meade’s performances

Harry took part in the Burghley Horse Trials showjumping on Mandy Gray’s and his own Superstition (15th overnight) this morning as he couldn’t jump all three horses in the afternoon session (for the top 20), so had already set the standard when the final showdown began at 2.15pm.

He then jumped Charlotte Opperman’s Cavalier Cyrstal, fifth after cross-country, out of order as the first to go this afternoon and put in a great clear.

Annaghmore Valoner, owned by Dinah and Stephen Posford and their daughter Julier Carter, was in third overnight, but the mare, who was making her five-star debut this week, conceded that spot to her team-mate Cavalier Crystal – who was repeating her result from last year – with her four faults.

“I was thrilled with all in the first phase, they were magic yesterday and then we had clears with two of them today and the third horse was beautiful and just breathed on a pole – we had 2.9 clears and it wasn’t quite enough [to win] but third, fourth and 12th was a wonderful weekend,” said Harry afterwards.

“It wasn’t my day and I wouldn’t have won if I’d jumped clear. I hate watching at the end – I walked away and put my fingers in my ears as I can’t watch friends jumping and will them to have fences down.”

Harry admitted that he is “desperate to win one of these one day”, but it wasn’t to be today, on the 60th anniversary of his father Richard’s victory here at Burghley on Barberry.

Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo won the event, with Tim Price second on Vitali.

