Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo win Burghley: ‘I’ve had a good feeling all week’





Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo topped the 2024 Defender Burghley Horse Trials results this afternoon, showjumping clear just four seconds over the time to lift title.

Michele and Archie Saul’s 12-year-old becomes the 15th horse to win both Badminton Horse Trials and Burghley – and the second to win both British five-stars and an Olympic gold medal, after Michael Jung’s ride La Biosthetique-Sam FBW.

“It means everything,” said Ros. “I’ve achieved a lot – I’ve been lucky – so I came into this year and the Olympics was that one big box to tick, so in some ways it made me a bit flat afterwards. I came into this week and I didn’t need it, but I really wanted it.

“I’ve had a good feeling all week, although I’ve not told anybody. I’ve felt confident, felt brave to go out there and be myself. I’ve stuck to my system and not asked everyone else questions. I said to myself, ‘Believe in yourself’ and it’s paid off.

“‘Walter’ is a legend in his own right already at the age of 12 – what other horse in recent years has achieved what he has? I’m so lucky to pilot a horse like him who thrives in this atmosphere. I’ve been lucky to have great horses these past few years, but it can be stressful for them to come in here or buzz them up in wrong way but he relishes it.”

British star Ros was the overnight leader and had two fences in hand by the time she entered the arena, but she didn’t need them. Walter lightly tapped the middle part of the treble at fence eight, an upright, but it was a very assured round.

New Zealand’s Tim Price turned Vitali’s previously poor showjumping form around to hold second with just one fence down.

Harry Meade and Cavalier Crystal repeated their third place from last year with a clear, which elevated them two places from fifth after cross-country in the Burghley Horse Trials results. Harry also took fourth on Bramham Horse Trials CCI4*-L winner Annaghmore Valoner, who was third overnight and just knocked down the upright at fence 10.

The runners-up from 2022, Tom Jackson and Capels Hollow Drift, landed fifth with a clear, a three-place rise from eighth overnight. France’s Gaspard Maksud was the best first-timer, finishing sixth on Zaragoza, who just lowered the first today and lost two ranks in doing so.

His compatriot and fellow debutant Nicolas Touzaint was seventh with Absolut Gold HDC, who moved up two spots with a fault-free round.

Max Warburton was the best British first-timer, jumping clear today just one second over the time to finish 18th on Bramham CCI4*-L runner-up Deerpairc Revelry.

