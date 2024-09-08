One eliminated at Burghley final trot-up, plus top-10 contender among three withdrawn





One horse was eliminated at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials final trot-up this morning (Sunday 8 September), with two others passed after going to the holding box.

There was disappointment for British first-timer Lizzie Baugh, whose home-bred ride B Exclusive was eliminated by the ground jury on re-inspection. The pair jumped a steady clear across country yesterday on their five-star debut, finishing with 53.2 time-faults for 37th overnight.

Ground jury president Christina Klingspor of Sweden, plus members Nick Burton (Britain) and the USA’s Robert Stevenson, also sent to the holding box Nina and Tim Gardner’s FE Lifestyle (19th overnight), ridden by the USA’s Jennie Brannigan, and Haras Des Coudrettes’ Absolut Gold HDC (ninth overnight), piloted by France’s Nicolas Touzaint. Both passed when they returned from the holding box for re-inspection.

Burghley Horse Trials final trot-up: 39 to showjump

Three British competitors withdrew overnight before the Burghley Horse Trials final trot-up.

The best-placed was double Olympic team gold medallist Tom McEwen, who was 14th overnight with Vicky Bates and David Myers’ CHF Cooliser, who jumped clear across country with 10.4 time-faults.

Two-time Burghley winner Pippa Funnell pulled out her own and Marek Sebestak’s Majas Hope, who had been 31st following a flag penalty at the the corner out of the Trout Hatchery (fence 11a) and 26 time-penalties.

Holly Richardson has withdrawn Andrew, Julie and Sarah Wingfield’s Bally Louis, who had 20 penalties at the final element of the Defender Dairy Mound (fence 23c) plus 30 time-faults and had been 36th following the cross-country phase. This pair finished 22nd on their Burghley debut last year.

The lower-placed competitors will showjump in the main arena at 10.30am. The final session of showjumping, for the top 20, starts at 2.15pm.

