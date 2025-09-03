{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

What do Ros Canter, Oliver Townend and Harry Meade have to jump this week? Full Burghley cross-country course photos

Pippa Roome Pippa Roome

    • The Defender Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course for this week’s event (4-7 September) is designed again by Derek di Grazia.

    The track is 6500m long, with an optimum time of 11min 24sec. There are 31 numbered fences. Read on for our complete picture gallery, showing every obstacle…

    Defender Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course 2025

    Fence 1: Defender Starter

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course 2025 fence 1

    Fence 2: Parasol Table

    Fence 3: Defender Log Trailer

    Fence 4: Defender Lion Bridge

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course 2025 fence 4

    Fence 5: Pol Roger Table

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course 2025 fence 5

    Fence 6ab: Boodles at Anniversary Splash

    Fence 6ab direct route

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course 2025 fence 6ab

    The alternative route involves looping round to take two separate fences.

    Fence 6a alternative

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course 2025 fence 6a alternative

    Fence 6b alternative

    Fence 7abc: Boodles Raindance

    Fence 7a (the step up) and 7bc (angled brush off bounce distance) direct route

    The step on the right in the picture above is the alternative fence 7a. On this alternative route, riders then jump two separate elements as 7b and 7c, turning back on themselves.

    Fence 7b alternative

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course 2025 fence 7a alternative

    Fence 7c alternative

    Fence 8: Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Helipad

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course 2025 fence 8

    Fence 9abc: Defender Dairy Mound

    Fence 9a

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course 2025 fence 9a

    Fence 9b direct route

    Fence 9c direct route

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course 2025 fence 9c

    The alternative route for 9b and 9c involves a longer distance, turning back away from the direction of travel for fence 9c.

    Fence 9b alternative

    Fence 9c alternative

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course 2025 fence 9c alternative

    Fence 10ab: Fairfax and Favor at Keepers

    Fence 10a

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course 2025 fence 10a

    Fence 10b direct route, with the alternative fence in the background

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course 2025 fence 10b

    Fence 11: Irish Horse Board Cottesmore Leap

    Fence 11 direct route

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course 2025 fence 11

    Fence 11 alternative

    Fence 12: Winners Avenue Plinth

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course 2025 fence 12

    Fence 13ab: LeMieux Paddock Gates

    Fence 13a

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course 2025 fence 13a

    Fence 13b

    Fence 14: Burghley House Turrets

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course 2025 fence 14

    Fences 15 and 16: Pedigree Brushes

    Fence 15

    Fence 16

    Fences 17ab and 18ab: Joules at the Maltings

    Fence 17a direct route

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course 2025 fence 17a

    Fence 17b

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course 2025 fence 17b

    Fence 17a alternative

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course 2025 fence 17a alternative

    Fence 18a

    Fence 18b direct route

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course 2025 fence 18b

    Fence 18b alternative

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course 2025 fence 18b alternative

    Fence 19: Horseware Ireland Rug Rail

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course 2025 fence 19

    Fence 20: Pardubice

    Fences 21abcd and 22: Trout Hatchery

    Fence 21a

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course 2025 fence 21a

    Fence 21b direct route

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course 2025 fence 21b direct route

    Fence 21cd direct route

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course 2025 fence 21cd

    Fence 22 direct route

    On the alternative route, horses land from the roll-top (fence 21bc) on dry ground rather than in the water and riders come out of the second pond on the right rather than the left, taking a longer way round to jump the following elements. The numbering here limits options for riders wanting to change their minds part-way through a route.

    Fence 21bc alternative

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course 2025 fence 21bc alternative route

    Fence 21d alternative

    Fence 22 alternative

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course 2025 fence 22 alternative

    Fence 23: Champion Triple Rail

    Fence 24abcd: Defender Valley

    Fence 24a direct route

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course 2025 fence 24a

    Fence 24b

    Fence 24c direct route

    Fence 24d direct route

    The alternative involves looping around away from the direction of travel.

    Fence 24a alternative

    Fence 24b alternative

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course 2025 fence 24b alternative

    Fence 24c alternative

    There is no alternative at fence 24d – riders on the longer route jump the same fence as those on the direct line.

    Fence 25: Trakehner

    Fence 26abcde: Holland Cooper Leaf Pit

    Fence 26ab direct route

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course 2025 fence 26ab

    Fence 26c direct route

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course 2025 fence 26c

    Fence 26de

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course 2025 fence 26de

    The alternative to the drop down consists of two houses.

    Fence 26a alternative

    Fence 26b alternative

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course 2025 fence 26b alternative

    The alternative at 26cde means jumping three arrowheads rather than two on the direct route and is also a more curving line, taking up extra time.

    Fence 26c alternative

    Fence 26d alternative

    Fence 26e alternative

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course 2025 fence 27e alternative

    Fence 27: Defender Lodge

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course 2025 fence 27

    Fences 28ab and 29: Mars Equestrian Stables

    Fence 28a

    Fence 28b

    Fence 29

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course 2025 fence 29

    Fence 30: Quilter Cheviot Lambert’s Sofa

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course 2025 fence 30

    Fence 31: Defender Finale

    You may also be interested in:

    Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now

    Pippa Roome
    Pippa Roome

    H&H magazine editor and eventing editor
    Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.
    Pippa Roome

    You may like...