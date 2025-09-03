The Defender Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course for this week’s event (4-7 September) is designed again by Derek di Grazia.
The track is 6500m long, with an optimum time of 11min 24sec. There are 31 numbered fences. Read on for our complete picture gallery, showing every obstacle…
Defender Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course 2025
Fence 1: Defender Starter
Fence 2: Parasol Table
Fence 3: Defender Log Trailer
Fence 4: Defender Lion Bridge
Fence 5: Pol Roger Table
Fence 6ab: Boodles at Anniversary Splash
Fence 6ab direct route
The alternative route involves looping round to take two separate fences.
Fence 6a alternative
Fence 6b alternative
Fence 7abc: Boodles Raindance
Fence 7a (the step up) and 7bc (angled brush off bounce distance) direct route
The step on the right in the picture above is the alternative fence 7a. On this alternative route, riders then jump two separate elements as 7b and 7c, turning back on themselves.
Fence 7b alternative
Fence 7c alternative
Fence 8: Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Helipad
Fence 9abc: Defender Dairy Mound
Fence 9a
Fence 9b direct route
Fence 9c direct route
The alternative route for 9b and 9c involves a longer distance, turning back away from the direction of travel for fence 9c.
Fence 9b alternative
Fence 9c alternative
Fence 10ab: Fairfax and Favor at Keepers
Fence 10a
Fence 10b direct route, with the alternative fence in the background
Fence 11: Irish Horse Board Cottesmore Leap
Fence 11 direct route
Fence 11 alternative
Fence 12: Winners Avenue Plinth
Fence 13ab: LeMieux Paddock Gates
Fence 13a
Fence 13b
Fence 14: Burghley House Turrets
Fences 15 and 16: Pedigree Brushes
Fence 15
Fence 16
Fences 17ab and 18ab: Joules at the Maltings
Fence 17a direct route
Fence 17b
Fence 17a alternative
Fence 18a
Fence 18b direct route
Fence 18b alternative
Fence 19: Horseware Ireland Rug Rail
Fence 20: Pardubice
Fences 21abcd and 22: Trout Hatchery
Fence 21a
Fence 21b direct route
Fence 21cd direct route
Fence 22 direct route
On the alternative route, horses land from the roll-top (fence 21bc) on dry ground rather than in the water and riders come out of the second pond on the right rather than the left, taking a longer way round to jump the following elements. The numbering here limits options for riders wanting to change their minds part-way through a route.
Fence 21bc alternative
Fence 21d alternative
Fence 22 alternative
Fence 23: Champion Triple Rail
Fence 24abcd: Defender Valley
Fence 24a direct route
Fence 24b
Fence 24c direct route
Fence 24d direct route
The alternative involves looping around away from the direction of travel.
Fence 24a alternative
Fence 24b alternative
Fence 24c alternative
There is no alternative at fence 24d – riders on the longer route jump the same fence as those on the direct line.
Fence 25: Trakehner
Fence 26abcde: Holland Cooper Leaf Pit
Fence 26ab direct route
Fence 26c direct route
Fence 26de
The alternative to the drop down consists of two houses.
Fence 26a alternative
Fence 26b alternative
The alternative at 26cde means jumping three arrowheads rather than two on the direct route and is also a more curving line, taking up extra time.
Fence 26c alternative
Fence 26d alternative
Fence 26e alternative
Fence 27: Defender Lodge
Fences 28ab and 29: Mars Equestrian Stables
Fence 28a
Fence 28b
Fence 29
Fence 30: Quilter Cheviot Lambert’s Sofa
Fence 31: Defender Finale
- To stay up to date with all the breaking news from Burghley and other major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website
You may also be interested in:
How to watch Burghley Horse Trials 2025 live streams and on TV wherever you are
Tom McEwen’s Olympic partner Toledo De Kerser to return to Burghley’s main arena
Eight pairs to watch at Burghley this week – will one of these favourites take the title?
Young British star and two debutants among latest Burghley withdrawals
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine today – and enjoy unlimited website access all year round