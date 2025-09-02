Eight pairs to watch at Burghley this week – will one of these favourites take the title?





Do you want to know who are the top Defender Burghley Horse Trials riders to watch at this week’s British autumn five-star (4-7 September)?

We’ve got the lowdown on who to keep an eye on as the leading pairs go head to head for the prestigious title…

Burghley Horse Trials riders and horses: the top eight contenders

15. David Doel

32, GBR

Galileo Nieuwmoed, 14 db g, Carambole x Harcos, Mary Fox, Gillian Jonas and rider

Among the favourites despite an uncharacteristic fall at Badminton Horse Trials this year. Back to form with an open intermediate win and British open third. Exceptionally bold and fast across country, which has propelled them up many five-star leaderboards, including second at Maryland 5 Star 2024 and Burghley 2023 and within a whisker of winning Pau Horse Trials 2022. Huge podium chance.

24. Harry Meade

42, GBR

Cavalier Crystal, 15 b m, Jack Of Diamonds x Cavalier Royale, Charlotte and Peter Opperman

A brilliantly reliable mare, who has finished third twice and fourth once in her three CCI5* completions. Less flashy than her stablemate Annaghmore Valoner in the first phase, yet she just shaded Valoner into fourth by half a penalty when third here last year and is nailed on to add very little from either jumping phase. Strong chance of another podium.

40. Tim Price

46, NZL

Vitali, 15 db g, Contender x Heraldik, Alexander and Joe Giannamore and rider

Top 10 at all seven of his five-star runs to date, including runner-up here last year, this outstanding event horse is overdue a win at this level. The pair have a fast and flawless cross-country record but while their showjumping at one-days is excellent, Vitali has lowered costly rails at CCI5*. Bang on form with Aachen CCI4* victory and second in British open.

50. Oliver Townend

42, GBR

Cooley Rosalent, 11 gr m, Valent x Roselier, Paul and Diana Ridgeon

The outstanding young five-star horse of her vintage, “Rosie” is already a Kentucky Three-Day Event winner and Badminton runner-up, while Oliver has won Burghley three times. They need to put a fall here last year behind them, but this mare is still on the up with three classy wins this season already and capable of leading the dressage. Will take all the beating.

51. Emily King

29, GBR

Valmy Biats, 16 b g, Orlando x Hadj A, rider and her father David King, Paula and David Evans

Nominated for the Europeans, this pair finished fourth and fifth at the last two Badmintons, but despite their all-round talent have had cross-country blips at the other five-stars. Had a great prep run the other five-stars. Had a great prep run taking third in elite company at Scone CCI4*-S. Will be among the dressage front runners and should be on the podium if performing to their very best.

53. Ros Canter

39, GBR

Lordships Graffalo, 13 b g, Birkhof’s Grafenstolz TSF x Rock King, Archie and Michele Saul

Defending champions and overwhelming favourites, excelling in every phase and with their dressage still improving. Breathtakingly brilliant over these tougher Breathtakingly brilliant over these tougher courses, Graffalo comes here off the back of wins at both Badminton and Hartpury, and only something like a flag penalty looks likely to stop Ros heading off on mat leave with another trophy in the cabinet.

56. Austin O’Connor

50, IRL

Colorado Blue, 16 gr g, Jaguar Mail x Rock King, The Salty Syndicate and rider

One of the outstanding cross-country horses of his generation, the grey is already a five-star winner (Maryland 2023), has had two podium finishes at Badminton and jumped clear at two Olympic Games. Will be looking to make amends after a rare blip on their record at Burghley two years ago when they rerouted to Maryland after an early run-out. Major podium chance.

61. Harry Meade

42, GBR

Annaghmore Valoner, 13 b m, Coroner x Black Walter, Dinah and Stephen Posford and Juliet Carter

The 2024 Bramham Horse Trials CCI4*-L winner put in a dazzlingly fast cross-country round here last year to finish fourth on her five-star debut. Tidy in the other two phases, too, she is the ultimate three-day performer, finishing first, third and fourth on her three attempts at these with Harry. Restricted to just one run this season, but Harry’s best chance for the win if fully firing.

