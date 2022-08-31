9 things you absolutely must do if you’re going to Burghley Horse Trials





If you’re lucky enough to be heading to the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials this week (1–4 September 2022) and perhaps haven’t visited before or, given the event hasn’t taken place since 2019 owing to the Covid pandemic, have forgotten what’s on offer, here is our complete guide to what you really need to check out while you’re there.

Walk the cross-country course

Make sure that, no matter which day you’re visiting Burghley, you take a walk around the iconic five-star Burghley cross-country course – until you’ve seen those fences in the flesh, you don’t get a true appreciation of how enormous they are! Just make sure you sty behind the roped-off areas of the course and don’t walk up to the fences to protect the incredibly hard work done by the Burghley team to ensure the best ground for the five-star horses. Alternatively, you can join a pre-organised cross-country course walk, where experts explain to you fence-by-fence how each obstacle should be ridden, and can provide fascinating insight. Keep an eye on social media channels and equestrian websites to catch a space on a pre-organised course walk.

Check out the Burghley Young Event Horse final

Open to four- and five-year-old horses, the aim of this series is to encourage breeders and trainers to produce and present the type of young horse which will be the best material to make a world-class three-day event horse in the future. The judges look for an athletic, loose-moving horse with a promising jumping technique and attitude which, with correct training and production, will develop physically and mentally into a strong three-day event horse. The winner is the hose with the highest overall marks from four sections: dressage, jumping, suitability and type, and potential to gallop.

Visit some (many) of the 500+ tradestands

Well, it would be rude not to, wouldn’t it? Burghley’s vast shopping village is one of the many highlights of the event, attracting a huge collection of many well-known brands. From equestrian fashion to country lifestyle brands, there is plenty to choose from. The opening hours of the shopping village are:

Thursday – Saturday: 9am–5.30pm

Sunday: 9am–5pm

Oh, and don’t forget to have a walk around the food stalls too

There will be a wide selection of food-based tradestands for you to wander around and sample their wares – from delicious smoked fish to a range of wines, there is something for everyone.

Watch our eventing World Championships-bound partnerships in action

Great Britain’s team for the forthcoming FEI World Eventing Championships, including the likes of Laura Collett with London 52 and Tom McEwen with Toledo De Kerser, will practice the dressage tests they are due to perform in Pratoni in Italy (15-18 September) in the main arena at Burghley after the CCI5* dressage has concluded for the day on Thursday 1 September. Make sure you stay around to give them a true championship atmosphere!

Learn loads by watching the Carl Hester dressage masterclass

Six-time Olympian, Carl Hester, will be in the main arena on Friday to give a dressage masterclass. Carl will guide the audience through the paces and development of a young horse before going on to demonstrate what is required from an advanced horse for the intricacies of grand prix dressage. So, if you have ever wondered what it takes to produce a future star, make sure you don’t miss out.

The Shetland Pony Grand National

This brilliant spectacle will take place on Saturday at 9.30am in the main arena, prior to the cross-country action getting underway at 11am. Make sure you give them all a good cheer!

Give the Land Rover Experience a go

Based on the south side of the Lake throughout each day of the event, the Land Rover Experience gives visitors the thrill of being driven in one of the latest Land Rover vehicles over dynamic display equipment.

And of course, last but by no means least, keep up-to-date (and watch) all of the five-star action

Whether you are there in person or are keeping tabs on things from home, we’ve got you covered with our guides to Burghley tickets and how to watch Burghley live.

Keep up with all of the breaking news, behind the scenes insight and the best of the action throughout Burghley Horse trials with no limit on how much you can read from as little as £1 per week with a Horse & Hound unlimited website subscription. Sign up now.

You may also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.