Meet the ‘failed hunt horse’ preparing to tackle his first five-star at Burghley





Young rider Tom Bird is on the cusp of competing in his first five-star at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials next week (30 August-3 September).

The 21-year-old will be riding his own and his uncle David Kerry’s imposing grey gelding, Rebel Rhyme, known as “Hughie” at home.

“I’ve never been to Burghley before, so I’m excited to get there and see what it’s like,” explains Tom, who finished second in the under-25 CCI4*-L at Bramham Horse Trials in June.

Hughie’s route to the top of the sport started out slightly unconventionally.

“He was a failed hunt horse as he was too excitable for that job, so was put up for sale,” explains Tom, who rides full-time from his Chipping Norton base. “I was very lucky that my uncle helped us buy him.”

Tom says that the plan at the time was do compete at novice level “and maybe an intermediate”, but Hughie, who is 13 and by the top thoroughbred stallion, Yeats, exceeded all expectations.

“I started eventing him in 2018 when I was 16 and he has gone on to jump clear across country around the under-25 class [at Bramham] twice,” says Tom, who has a further three CCI4*-L completions under his belt, including two top-10 finishes. “We’re just so proud of the journey we’ve gone on with him.”

Tom says the key to Hughie’s success has been his heart and brain.

“He’s got the biggest heart and has always wanted to please. He is unbelievable across country, is very straight, as brave as a lion and covers the ground superbly – he makes Bramham feel well within his comfort zone,” explains Tom, who trains with Chris Bartle and Pammy Hutton. “After finishing second at Bramham this year, we said maybe now is the time to try a five-star.”

Hughie isn’t without his quirks and finds the starting process at an event very exciting.

“I sometimes can’t even jump a cross-country warm-up fence as he get very excited, and I always get led into the start box,” explains Tom. “But once he’s on course, he settles down and listens.”

Tom pinpoints the first phase as Hughie’s weak area.

“He’s not built to be a dressage horse as he’s half Irish Draught and he occasionally struggles a little bit at the higher level to sit and push, but he’s improving all the time.”

Tom says he’s had a look at Burghley’s cross-country preview and says it looks “fair”.

“It’s obviously a five-star and it’s Burghley, so you’re never going to look at it and say it looks lovely,” he laughs. “But it looks very well built and clever. It looks as though as long as you’re on your line, it’s all there in front of the horses to jump.”

In terms of goals at Burghley, Tom says he will “take each day as it comes”.

“I would really like him to go clear across country and I think, fingers crossed, there’s no reason that he shouldn’t, but obviously he’s never been tested at that level before. My main goal is that he runs well cross-country, enjoys it and comes out on good form on the final day.”

In terms of nerves, Tom is “feeling alright at the moment”.

“Hughie feels as good as he has ever felt and we feel like we’re as ready as we can be. I’m obviously a bit nervous, but I’m excited to get there and do it.”

