‘Gutting’ withdrawal of one of the favourites for the Burghley title





Piggy March’s ride Brookfield Inocent is the latest Defender Burghley Horse Trials withdrawal, with the horse unable to run at next week’s event (30 August-3 September) due to a “minor bone injury”.

Piggy won Burghley last year on Vanir Kamira and was looking forward to running “Arthur” at his first five-star since time out through a different injury.

“Very sadly we have had to withdraw Brookfield Inocent from Burghley this year. He has come back to top level competition in flying form but has sadly incurred a minor bone injury which requires a short period of rest,” said Piggy.

“Thankfully it isn’t serious and our dream of him getting to the big Bs can still live on! Gutting for all concerned, especially his owners John and Chloe Perry and Alison Swinburn as we all long for him to have his chance at this amazing venue, but it’s just not meant to be this year.

“Best of luck to everyone going there – it’s such a great event and looking forward to an exciting week’s sport.”

Equine data analytics company EquiRatings had been touting Piggy as the favourite to win, with Brookfield Inocent given a 19% win chance, a 38% top three chance and a 62% top 10 chance in their prediction centre. This latest Burghley Horse Trials withdrawal leaves Oliver Townend top of the billing, with his rides Swallow Springs, Ballaghmor Class and Tregilder next in line.

