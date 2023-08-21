



The full Defender Burghley Horse Trials draw for next week’s event (30 August–3 September) has been released – and Harry Meade will be the pathfinder.

Harry will pilot either the experienced Away Cruising or the five-star first-timer Red Kite in the trailblazer spot and will also be last to go on either Red Kite or Tenareze, who impressed at Luhmühlen Horse Trials in June on his five-star cross-country debut. The rider has four horses entered for the event (the fourth is Cavalier Crystal, who will start as number 33 if she runs) and can only start on three of them, with that final choice still to be made.

Oliver Townend is the other rider who will pilot three horses round Burghley this year – he too currently has four in the mix and will be second to go on either Tregilder or Cooley Rosalent and the penultimate competitor on either Cooley Rosalent or Burghley specialist Ballaghmor Class. Oliver’s other potential ride is Swallow Springs, who will start as number 35 if he makes the final cut

Among the favourites, Tom McEwen and Toledo De Kerser start near the end of the field at number 66, while last year’s winner Piggy March sports number 42 this year as she competes on Brookfield Inocent.

Zara Tindall has an early position in the Burghley Horse Trials draw. She is number 12 on Class Affair.

The new European champion Ros Canter will also have Thursday dressage as she is number 18 on Pencos Crown Jewel.

Among the prominent Burghley debutants, Emily King (Valmy Biats) is number 15, Greta Mason (Cooley For Sure) immediately after her at number 16 and amateur Lauren Innes (Global Fision M) is number 21.

Lauren Lillywhite (née Yallop) has double-entered her two horses so she starts on either Billy Beaufort (number 50) or Hacien (number 51).

Numbers up to 72 have been allocated, but there is a maximum starting field of 65 once the double-entered horses have been taken into account. Bubby Upton has withdrawn her two horses, Cola – 14th here last year – and Bramham Horse Trials under-25 champion Magic Roundabout IV.

