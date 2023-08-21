First look at the Burghley cross-country course – check out photos of Kitty King walking the track





With Defender Burghley (30 August-3 September) fast approaching, it’s time to get a first look at the Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course for 2023.

Horse & Hound sent recent European team gold and individual silver medallist Kitty King to Lincolnshire to review Derek di Grazia’s second Burghley track, following his debut as course-designer at the event in 2022. You can read her thoughts on every fence in this week’s Horse & Hound magazine (dated 24 August). In the meantime, check out these pictures of the course…

Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course: first look

Kitty checks out the first combination, the LeMieux Arena Rails at fence 4ab.

That’s a long way down! The big drop at The Holland Cooper Leaf Pit (fence 7abcd) is always a feature fence on the Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course.

Kitty susses out the line through fence 9ab, Herbert’s Hollow.

How big is it? Kitty peeks over the top of fence 9a.

The Defender Trout Hatchery (fence 10abc) always catches out some of the field. We’re pleased to see Kitty has her wellies on ready to take a thorough look at the water fences.

The bounce into water at the Defender Trout Hatcher (fence 10abc), seen from the landing side.

The angled skinny hedge in a ditch which forms the first element of the Rolex combination (fence 15abc).

The Lion Bridge (fences 26 and 27) is the final big question before two plain fences on the way to the finish.

Pictures by Peter Nixon

Read Kitty’s thoughts on every fence on the Defender Burghley cross-country course in this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale 24 August 2023, plus videos of Kitty walking some of the key combinations online the same day

