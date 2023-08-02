Coloured cob found stuck on railway lines





A coloured cob had a lucky escape yesterday morning after it managed to get stuck on railway lines in Kent.

British Transport Police (BTP) officers were called to the scene in Hoo St Werburgh, in the Medway area, at about 8am yesterday (1 August).

“We attended a different kind of job this morning where a horse had got itself stuck on the railway lines at Hoo,” a spokesman for BTP Kent said. “Luckily, members of the public had managed to cut the fence and secure the horse.”

The BTP officers helped get the horse off the lines to safety, then contacted the RSPCA about the best action to take.

“It was decided as there were no owner details, the RSPCA would collect the horse,” the spokesman said.

A BTP spokesman told H&H today that the owner had since been found and notified, and reunited with the horse.

