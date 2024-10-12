‘He rides like a Ferrari’: reigning Hickstead champion scoops maxi cob of the year title





The reigning Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) maxi cob champion defended his title as the best in the game as he won the Leeman Family HOYS 2024 maxi cob of the year title on the penultimate day of the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Vicky Smith got a smooth tune out of A Red Knight, a nine-year-old bay gelding owned by Miranda Wallace.

Known at home as Razzle, he’s been based with Vicky in Cheshire since the end of last season after being leased for a season by young rider Phoebe Price.

“I did feel the pressure [coming to HOYS] a little bit,” said Vicky, who last won HOYS on a cob in 2021 when Bling Cobsby took the lightweight crown. “I judge these classes so I know how well they all god. Razzle is so special; he’s like a Ferrari to ride.”

This win has been a major team effort, as Vicky explained: “I was so busy this morning so someone from the team worked Razzle in for me. Even though we’ve been manic you know he’ll deliver the goods for us.”

Long-term Miranda hadn’t ridden in the ring for eight years, opting to be supporting at the ringside, though Razzle got her back into the spotlight in September.

“She rode in the ring at the BSHA national championships,” Vicky confirmed. “Eventually, he’ll go back to Exmoor for Miranda’s Dad to hunt.

“I’ve had a tough year and my owners have been so supportive and loyal,” Vicky added. “I’m so grateful.”

Oliver Hood finished reserve in the 2024 maxi cob of the year final riding the Auriel Wilson-owned Indigo Jones, while Carole Harrison’s Cappa Noah finished in third place with Victoria Brooks in the saddle.

