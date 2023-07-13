Quick-thinking firefighters use tyres to save mare from drowning in flooded valley





Fire crews who went to the rescue of a veteran mare stuck in a ravine had to use their ingenuity to save her from drowning as the water level rose fast.

Mid & West Wales Fire & Rescue Service sent crews from Machynlleth and Montgomery to Churchstoke on 8 July, following reports of a stuck horse.

“One 20-year-old mare had slipped down a ravine into the watercourse and had been stuck for some time,” a spokesman for the fire service said, adding that firefighters used specialist equipment to free the horse – as well as thinking outside the box to save her from drowning.

“During the rescue, heavy rainfall caused the water level to rise rapidly and crews had to use tyres to keep the horse’s head above water,” the spokesman added. “Once the horse was rescued, crews liaised with her owner and veterinarian.”

The Churchstoke incident came two days after Mid & West Wales Fire & Rescue Service had gone to the aid of another horse. On 6 July, crews from Machynlleth and Tregaron were called to Penuwch, following a report of a horse stuck in a ditch.

“One 30-year-old horse, who had been sedated by vets present at the scene, was mechanically lifted by crews using quick release devices and a mechanical digger,” the spokesman said.

“Once rescued, the horse was assessed by the veterinarian and moved to a safe place using animal rescue equipment.”

