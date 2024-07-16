Fire crews sent to save 17hh veteran horse stuck in mud four feet deep





Fire crews spent nearly two hours freeing a 17hh veteran horse who was stuck in mud about four feet deep.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service sent a crew from Brecon Fire Station and the animal rescue team from Pontardawe Fire Station to a field in Libanus, Brecon, at midday on Saturday (14 July).

“Following a report of a horse that had become stuck in a boggy patch of a field, crews responded to a 20-year-old horse measuring approximately 17hh, who was stuck in around four feet of mud,” a spokesperson for the service said.

“The animal rescue team and the Brecon crew formulated a rescue plan and worked together to successfully release the horse.”

The spokesperson added that a major issue to overcome during the rescue operation was the fact one of the horse’s hind legs was “stuck by suction deep in the bog”, and that the horse was exhausted by its efforts to get free of the mud.

“Crews successfully rescued the horse by using salvage sheets, one slide mat, strops and shovels,” the spokesperson said. “The horse was put in the care of its owner and veterinarians, who were also in attendance.”

The rescuers left the scene at 2.10pm.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service has specialist animal rescue teams based at Pontardawe, Carmarthen, Machynlleth and Rhayader fire stations, who use a variety of specialist equipment.

