Five-time Burghley winner among the commentators for this year’s event





The names of the Defender Burghley Horse Trials commentators have been released for this year’s event (30 August–3 September).

For those watching from home on the paid-for subscription service Burghley TV, John Kyle and Nicole Brown are the principal commentators – both are experienced equestrian commentators, with John having worked at the past three Olympic Games and Nicole known as the voice of the EquiRatings Eventing Podcast.

Other commentators will include the 2021 European champion Nicola Wilson and another former European champion and multi-medallist, Tina Cook. The presenters on Burghley TV are Nick Luck and Rosie Tapner.

The on-site Burghley Horse Trials commentators team will be led by another seasoned horse sport commentator in Steven Wilde, who anchored the live streaming coverage of the European Eventing Championships in Haras du Pin, France, earlier this month.

He will be joined on the mic by Spencer Sturmey and – for cross-country day – Mark Todd. Mark is a five-time winner of Burghley, as well as being a former Olympic individual champion.

For those tuning into Burghley Radio, dressage rider Bobby Hayler and judge Harry Payne will be commentating on the dressage.

Five-star riders Willa Newton and Simon Grieve will commentate on the cross-country and showjumping phases, while fellow top-level jockey Ben Way will be carrying out interviews with the competitors soon after they hop off their horses after each performance. Another five-star rider, Ginny Howe, is Burghley Radio’s roving reporter.

