The Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials (5-8 September) is the biggest autumn three-day event in Britain and is renowned for its challenging, undulating terrain in the beautiful grounds of Burghley House

The Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials 2019 tickets are now available and can be bought at a discount in advance via the box office (until midnight on Monday 26 August for UK bookings or until midnight on 19 August for overseas bookings), or at full price on the gate during the event.

To visit the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials (5-8 September 2019) you will need to buy a car pass to park your car, admission tickets for each person, plus grandstand tickets to watch the dressage and/or showjumping if required.

Burghley Horse Trials 2019 ticket prices

Car passes cost £10 for each day if bought in advance online. Car passes purchased on the gate will be the most expensive at £13 per car.

The cheapest way to buy your Burghley entrance tickets is online ahead of the event — Thurs/Fri/Sun £17*; Sat £30. Most expensive is to buy tickets on the gate at £19 (Thurs/Fri) or £35 for Saturday and £18 for Sunday.

[* Thursday, Friday and Sunday admission tickets booked in advance are interchangeable on those days]

Accompanied children aged 12 or under are admitted to the event free of charge, but will need a ticket to watch from the grandstand for health and safety reasons.

If you want to be sure of a seat you should buy a grandstand ticket in addition to your admission ticket in advance. Members’/guest badges get free entry to the North stand on Thursday and Friday.

Grandstand seats (with and without headset radios) are available each day. Dressage days range between £13 and £21 (£14-22 if purchased at the event). On cross-country day it’s £7.50 for a seat (£8if purchased at the event). Sunday grandstand ticket prices range from £11 for an uncovered seat to between £21 and £43 for a covered seat (or £13 for uncovered and £23-45 for covered if purchased at the event). All ticket prices are subject to availability.

If you plan to attend the whole event, a season ticket will cost £64 per person with £32 for a four-day car pass. These need to be bought in advance.

Burghley membership costs £196 if purchased on or before 30 June, rising to £215 if purchased between 1 July and 26 August and rises to £235 if bought on site (subject to availability). This includes two four-day admission tickets, one four-day car pass for forward parking, one member’s badge and one guest badge for admission into the members’ enclosure and use of the North grandstand on Thursday and Friday.



Caravan membership costs £325 if purchased on or before 30 June and £355 thereafter (up to and including 26 August). This will include all the benefits of a regular membership, plus a reserved caravan parking space.

