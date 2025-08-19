Who will be the Burghley pathfinder – and why there will be no number 13





Harry Meade will be the first rider out at Defender Burghley Horse Trials (4-7 September) – and the last, although he will wear one number higher than the total combinations entered.

The world number one eventer is the only one with three entries for the CCI5*, so he will go first with his own and Mandy Gray’s Et Hop Du Matz, 24th with Charlotte and Peter Opperman’s Cavalier Crystal and last with Dinah and Stephen Posford and Juliet Carter’s Annaghmore Valoner.

There are 60 combinations entered but Harry and Annaghmore Valoner will be number 61; in keeping with Burghley tradition, no rider is asked to carry the supposedly unlucky number 13. Tom Jackson is number 12 with Helen Scott’s Hawk Eye and Harry Mutch 14 with Carole Mutch’s Shanbeg Cooley.

Defending champion Ros Canter is 53rd to go with Archie and Michele Saul’s Lordships Graffalo. Ros announced last week that she was withdrawing from European Championships selection as she is pregnant with her second child.

Ros is one of five former Burghley champions entered this year; the 2022 winner Piggy March is number 23 with Maidwell Mavericks’ MCS Maverick and 2010 champion Caroline Harris is number 30 with Ruth Armstrong, Serena Greenwell, Jo West, Tom Craig and Annabel Jenks’ High Time V. Tim Price, who won in 2018, is at number 40 with his 2024 runner-up Vitali, owned by Joe and Alex Giannamore. Three-time winner OliverTownend is at number 50 with Paul and Diana Ridgeon’s Cooley Rosalent.

The full list of starters is online.

