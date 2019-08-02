Defending champion among final Burghley entries list

The Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials entries closed today at midday (2 August), and boasts a list of 86 combinations ready to do battle at the Lincolnshire five-star event in just over four weeks time (5-8 September).

Defending champion, New Zealand’s Tim Price, returns with his 2018 winner, Ringwood Sky Boy (pictured), plus two other rides in the form of Bango and Xavier Faer. Tim’s wife Jonelle has two horses entered, 2018 Badminton winner Classic Moet and 2018 Luhmühlen winner Faerie Dianimo.

Leading the British charge is Oliver Townend with three entries, including his 2017 winner Ballaghmor Class. He also has Ulises and Cooley Master Class entered, although the latter will most likely be withdrawn as he is Oliver’s selected mount for the European Eventing Championships (28 August-1 September), which was announced today.

The only other rider to be entered on three horses is Pippa Funnell with Billy Walk On, Majas Hope and MGH Grafton Street.

Other former riders in the mix include Chris Burton (Polystar I) and Caroline Powell (On The Brash).

Last year’s runners-up, Piggy French and Vanir Kamira, will be hoping to go one better, while other notable entries include Gemma Tattersall, who has both Arctic Soul and Santiago Bay in the mix, and also Izzy Taylor with five-star first-timer PSH Gazelle and Springpower. Zara Tindall also has a five-star first-timer entered in the form of Class Affair.

Tina Cook (Billy The Red) and Kitty King (Vendredi Biats) are also both entered, but after being named on the British squad for the European Eventing Championships today, will almost certainly be withdrawn.

Continued below…

You might also be interested in:

Get your Burghley Horse Trials tickets now Find out what tickets you need to attend the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials and how much they will cost Take advantage of our sale on Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions today

A number of British first-timers are also entered, including George Hilton-Jones (Efraim), Eliza Stoddart (Priorspark Opposition Free) and Julia Norman (Carryon Bobby Boy). And the crowd will be delighted to see favourites such as Charlton Down Riverdance (Becky Woolven), Ivar Gooden (Imogen Murray) and Ben Hobday (Harelaw Wizard).

One notable absentee from the entries list is five-time Burghley winner, Andrew Nicholson.

H&H’s bumper Burghley preview, including course-walk with former winner Mark Todd will be on sale on Thursday, 29 August, with the full form guide in the 5 September issue