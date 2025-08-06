Camping at Burghley Horse Trials: what you need to know





Caravan membership is the ideal way to expand your Defender Burghley Horse Trials experience into a six-day holiday. Here we bring you the low down on everything you need to know about camping at Burghley Horse Trials at this year’s event (4–7 September 2025).

Caravan membership includes all of the benefits of a membership plus a caravan pitch with reserved car parking space and horseboxes are now permitted too, if you don’t have a caravan. Tents are not permitted.

Where is the caravan park?

Each year, the course at Burghley Golf Club, which is within the Burghley House Estate, is transformed into a 700-pitch caravan park for Burghley Horse Trials.

What is included with my caravan membership?

A caravan pitch and a reserved parking space, four-day admission tickets for two people, two badges to access the members’ enclosure and Main Arena North Grandstand access for the dressage action on the Thursday and Friday of the event. What is not included with my caravan membership? Main Arena Grandstand access on the Saturday and Sunday of the event is not included with caravan membership. Should you wish to bring guests into the members’ enclosure, guest badges are required (up to two guest badges can be purchased per caravan membership). What about hook-up? This is a greenfield site with no hook-ups. Generators are accommodated in specific blocks; if bringing a generator, it is essential that a generator pitch is selected at the time of booking. Generators brought to non-generator blocks will be removed. How far is the caravan park from the main showground?

The caravan park is about half a mile from the main showground and you are advised to walk to the showground whenever possible.

Can I bring my dog?

Yes, but they must be kept on leads at all times. You are required to clean up after your dog too.

When can I arrive for camping at Burghley Horse Trials?

The caravan park opens at noon on Tuesday 2 September, and all caravans must leave site by 12 noon on Monday 8 September.

What facilities are on offer?

Mobile showers and loos are provided on site. There is a limited shop for basics, including milk, sausages, bacon and bread.

As you’re on a golf course, rather than a designated caravan park, there are no services or hook-ups to the pitches.

Are BBQs permitted?

Yes, but the BBQ grill must stand off the ground, to avoid singeing the grass. Campfires are not permitted.

I can’t be bothered to cook – what are my options?

The Burghley Golf Club Restaurant & Bar offers an excellent daily breakfast between 8-10am, Thursday to Sunday inclusive, and à la carte dinners between 7-9pm, Wednesday to Sunday inclusive.

The Golf Club’s licensed bar is also open in the evenings 5.30–11pm, Wednesday to Sunday inclusive.

Caravan members can also enjoy the dedicated members’ enclosure in the heart of the showground, which offers a full service restaurant, counter service for breakfast, lunch and tea, and champagne and seafood bar, as well as a fully licensed bar, closed circuit television, private toilets and baby changing facilities.

I’ve just got back to my caravan and I’m in the mood to party…

The Burghley Golf Club puts on entertainment on Saturday night. If you’re letting your hair down at your caravan, please be respectful of your neighbours.

Camping and glamping options at and near Burghley

Burghley Boutique

In 2019 a new campsite within the grounds of Burghley House was launched. It offers luxury camping in the restored Walled Gardens, which is just a short walk away from all of the horse trials action – or via a dedicated buggy service, if you prefer.

There are six types of tent you can choose from, which come in one of three packages, depending on your length of stay. You can also tailor the set up of the beds, whether that might be double, twin or family. Plus, you can take your dog too! Prices start from £1,759, which covers your stay for the duration of the event and breakfast. Find out more here: www.burghleyboutique.co.uk

Road End Farm

Distance to Burghley: 3.5 miles | Type: Camping |

View at caravancampingsites.co.uk

The Nest

Distance to Burghley: 5.7 miles | Type: Glamping |

View at thenestglamping.co.uk

Hereward Way Camping

Distance to Burghley: 4.8 miles | Type: Camping and glamping |

View at herewardwaycamping.co.uk

Tallington Lakes

Distance to Burghley: 6.7 miles | Type: Lodges, mobile homes and camping | Tripadvisor rating: 3.5/5 |

View at tallington.com

The Hide at Manton Bay

Distance to Burghley: 12.8 miles | Type: Glamping |

View at caravancampingsites.co.uk

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from Burghley Horse Trials and other major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

