



The Tokyo 2020 individual silver medal-winning gelding Toledo De Kerser will be back in action with Tom McEwen at Defender Burghley Horse Trials, in a special main arena appearance.

The 18-year-old, who has not evented since pulling up with an injury at the five-star in 2023, will return to Burghley to participate in Carl Hester’s lunchtime masterclass with Tom in the saddle.

The masterclass, running at 12.30pm on Friday (5 September), will also feature Carl’s former Olympic teammate Richard Davison.

Toledo, who is owned by Fred and Penny Barker, Jane Inns and Tom’s mother Ali, had four top-10 finishes at five-star including a 2019 Pau win during his career, in addition to winning Olympic team gold and individual silver at Tokyo in 2021 and world team gold in 2018.

Tom shared an Instagram update in February 2024 to say his former Olympic mount was “one very happy boy” after being turned out again for the first time since his injury.

Speaking to Horse & Hound a few months later in August, Tom’s wife Harriet confirmed that while there were no plans for a return to eventing for Toldeo, they aimed to bring him back into work later in the year.

Tom’s masterclass on Toledo will be fans’ only chance to see the world number five in action at Burghley. Tom has been selected for this year’s eventing Europeans, which will take place at Blenheim Palace from 18-21 September, with JL Dublin.

How to watch Toledo De Kerser at Burghley

If you aren’t able to attend Burghley in person, you will be able to watch the masterclass live by subscribing to Burghley TV. The £25 annual subscription enables you to watch live or on demand, plus gives access to archive footage dating back to 1990.

